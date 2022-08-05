Horseshoe crab blood saves lives. Can we protect these animals from ourselves?

By comparison, only 480,000 Atlantic horseshoe crabs were captured in 2010, with about 69,000 deaths. The annual death tolls include both observed deaths and an assumed 15 percent unseen mortality rate, though some critics say that number doesn’t completely capture related deaths. One study put the unseen mortality rate from bleedings higher—at 30 percent—saying earlier works did not mimic true crab handling practices, among other factors.

The climbing toll from the crab-bleeding industry raises questions about our obligations to the animals that supply life-saving materials for human benefit, especially when there’s a synthetic alternative to amebocyte lysate, called recombinant factor C (rFC), available, says Christian Hunt, who leads horseshoe crab policy at Defenders of Wildlife.

Without better oversight of horseshoe crab bleedings and outcomes, he says, “It’s the Wild West for the biomedical industry.”

Fishing for blue-blooded animals

In recent years, a few U.S. drug companies increasingly have used rFC to ensure the safety of their products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows companies to swap in this synthetic on a case-by-case basis if they provide evidence that the results are comparable to the crab-sourced material.

The U.S. Pharmacopeia, an independent scientific group that develops quality standards for FDA-approved products, says despite those earlier approvals it’s still reasonable for the agency to require additional validation before approving rFC-based testing (even though it does increase costs to drug companies).

“We are in an interim period of time while the rFC-based methods are being adopted,” it said in a public statement, adding in a separate statement to National Geographic that the group is committed to moving toward animal-free approaches whenever possible.

So far, none of the five U.S. companies that harvest Atlantic horseshoe crabs has announced plans to fully transition their businesses to rFC. The companies are scattered along the East Coast: Associates of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, Limuli Labs in New Jersey, Lonza in Maryland; Fujifilm Wako Chemicals in Virginia; and Charles River Laboratories in South Carolina and Massachusetts.

Each spring, these companies hire fishers to scoop up the crabs when the arthropods come ashore to spawn. Workers truck their live catch to the company’s labs. Each lab’s protocols vary, but generally the animals are cleaned, the barnacles and sea detritus pried from their shells, and a large needle is inserted into their bodies. Their extracted blue blood then drips out into bottles placed directly below the animal. Workers outfitted in lab coats, hair nets, and masks oversee the procedure—extracting roughly a third of each animal’s blood. Then the crabs are returned to the wild.

In Asia, the crabs often are bled to death and then sold to be eaten, rather than just partially bled as they are in North America. Lack of harvest regulations for the Asian crabs is a significant source of the species’ decline, according to the IUCN. The tri-spine horseshoe crab, the primary target for the biomedical bleedings in Asia, is endangered, while the conservation status of the other two Asian species is uncertain.

It's unclear how many Atlantic horseshoe crabs exist overall, since there are no population counts.

There’s also no public accounting of how many horseshoe crabs are caught for this industry at the state level—or die from it—because of business-confidentiality policies enshrined in U.S. law. Instead, only broad estimates for the entire Atlantic coast, based on the companies’ self-reported data, is publicly released by ASMFC.

Larry Niles, a migratory shorebird expert with the New Jersey-based Wildlife Restoration Partnerships, a consultancy organisation that promotes habitat restoration, says he’s concerned about the trustworthiness of self-reported data from the biomedical companies.

“There’s no one verifying any of the data; there are no state people or ASMFC people going to the labs,” he says. “We don’t know how many crabs the blood industry is killing.”

“We know what the [harvest and mortality] numbers are—it’s not a secret,” says Kristen Anstead, a stock assessment scientist at the ASMFC.

“The facilities give those numbers to the respective states and then they gave it to us. It’s a public relations problem, but it’s not a mathematical problem or a management problem,” Anstead says. The reason the commission doesn’t share this data publicly is to ensure that competitors cannot ascertain details about each other’s operations that would undermine their businesses, but she and other number crunchers have access to all the data, Anstead says.

Atlantic horseshoe crabs are not endangered, she adds, though some specific populations—such as those living in certain bays—may be experiencing some declines that are not yet well understood, she says.