These mysterious moths fly at night in a straight line—but how?

Compared to most other insects, death’s-head hawkmoths are fast fliers, with maximum flight speeds observed at 43 miles per hour. But to track them in an airplane traveling at much higher speed, the scientists kept pace by flying in overlapping circles while listening for a distinct woppp sound made when the aircraft’s antennae detected a moth more than a thousand feet below.

“With an antenna on each wing, it’s almost like you have two ears listening,” says Martin Wikelski, director of the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behaviour and senior author of a study published today in the journal Science.

As a long-time pilot, Wikelski was able to fly the Cessna 172 while his colleagues released one to two moths on the ground below. He’d know to start listening for pings when Myles Menz, the study’s lead author, would broadcast over the radio, “Moths away!”

Similar tracking studies have been carried out in birds, and Wikelski has also used the method successfully on bats and dragonflies. But the breakthrough with death’s-head hawkmoths comes from advances in the shrinking size of radio-transmitter technology as well as the insect’s larger size compared to most common moths, with wingspans wider than a soda can is tall.

“They have been trying to do this with insects, and they finally got it,” says Gerard Talavera, an expert on butterfly migration and a National Geographic Explorer who was not involved in the new study. “It is fantastic to see people doing brave work like this.”

Flying ‘absolutely straight’

Not only is the study impressive as a proof-of-concept that may be valuable in the research of other insects, but it has also revealed some interesting aspects of moth migration.

For one, scientists have long suspected that the wind blows insects off course during migrations, a natural assumption considering that even large lepidopterans like death’s-head hawkmoths weigh less than an average shirt button.

So when Wikelski first took to the skies, he monitored wind direction and speed with his onboard instruments and plotted a course that assumed the moths would get whooshed in that direction. But in doing so, he quickly lost track of the moths.

“Then I realised, oh, the moths are still over there,” he says. “We realised they were going straight—absolutely straight—no matter what the wind was doing.”

To understand how the moths accomplished the feat, the scientists looked to their altitudes. When the wind was blowing in their faces, the moths increased their speed while flying low to the ground. And when the wind was at their backs, the animals soared up to around a thousand feet to make better use of the acceleration, but decreased their airspeeds in the process.