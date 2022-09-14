Inside the controversial plan to reintroduce cheetahs to India

But he quickly ran into opposition from other conservationists, and, in July, he decided to resign from the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

Van der Merwe then founded his own nonprofit, the Metapopulation Initiative, to continue both his cheetah work and collaboration with Jhala and colleagues. “I wanted the freedom to run my own project and expand as was required,” he says.

Van der Merwe was particular about the 12 South African cheetahs he selected to be the founding population for India, choosing animals that were born in the wild, grew up alongside other predators, and were accustomed to humans monitoring them by foot or vehicle. Those cheetahs, along with, most likely, eight from Namibia (the numbers are still being confirmed), were originally scheduled to make the journey to India in August. But the date has been postponed several times.

The relocation is now tentatively scheduled for mid-September for the Namibian cheetahs and October for the South African ones (the South African government still needs to sign off on the project). If all goes according to plan, the 20 cheetahs will stay in a fenced area at Kuno for a month or so before being released into the park. “When we open the gates, every cheetah is on his own,” van der Merwe says.

Once released, though, the big cats will almost certainly walk out of the unfenced park, “and then they’ll have a hell of a problem,” Karanth says. “The cheetahs will get trashed and killed very quickly because there’s nothing outside of Kuno—it’s villages, dogs, and farms.”

S.P. Yadav, the additional director general of India’s Tiger Authority, points out that all of the cheetahs will be equipped with tracking collars and monitored 24-7. “So if they walk away, we’ll bring them back,” he says.

Communities surrounding the park are on board with the reintroduction plan, he adds, because the cheetahs are expected to bring an influx of tourist cash. They “are expecting a turnaround in the economy,” Yadav says.

However, van der Merwe did not dispute Karanth’s prediction. “We’ll lose a tremendous amount of animals, we know this,” he says.

Given this likelihood, he continues, the focus in India should be on the long-term plan to regularly supply cheetahs from Africa until the species gets a foothold—a goal that will require a minimum of 500 to a thousand individuals. If a cheetah population is successfully established in India, then given the density of humans there, the country’s cheetahs will have to be heavily managed, with animals exchanged between reserves and even continents.

Gopalaswamy, however, criticises this approach as being unsustainable. “This sort of stop-gap arrangement involves this very expensive and complex process of continuously translocating individual animals, essentially trying to mimic nature,” he says. “In my view, it’s quite distant from what cheetah conservation is all about.”

But to van der Merwe, it’s simply the reality of wildlife conservation today . In most places, he points out, “long gone are the wide-open spaces for wildlife to roam freely,” and intensive management is the only solution for maintaining large predators there. “I believe that these first reintroductions into India have the potential to open doors for cheetah-conservation efforts, to create considerably more safe space for the species,” he says. “Of course, there is a very real risk of failure, but I feel it’s worth the risk.”

As for Jhala, he’s heard no opposition to the project from Indian politicians or the public—only from fellow conservationists. “The worst enemies for conservation are conservationists,” he says. “Once it’s done and people see the success of it, I think all of them will come around.”