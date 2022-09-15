The high-stakes quest to save a behemoth, croaking fish

We’ve come into the desert in search of fish. Dead ones. The rank, briny smell slamming my olfactory receptors suggests we must be getting close. Photographer Kirsten Luce and I move toward the stench.

We’re at an isolated, unofficial trash dump surrounded by everything from tires and toilets to plastic bottles and electronic equipment. The blue water of the Gulf of California shimmers at our backs as the fisherman who agreed to bring us here scans the detritus.

“There! That’s totoaba,” he says, pointing to a large mound. Amid the trash, more than a dozen huge, rotting fish carcasses spill out from a flowered bed sheet. Shiny silver scales cover some of the bodies; other remains are nothing more than heads and fins.

More totoaba carcasses lie nearby. The fisherman points to a slit along one body where he says totoabaeros, totoaba poachers, had extracted the animal’s swim bladder. When filled with air, the organ—known also as maw, or buche—helps maintain buoyancy. But the bladders are prized in China and other Asian countries, where they’re served in soup for supposed medicinal properties, such as nourishing the liver and kidneys, improving the skin, and enhancing blood circulation. They’re sold by weight—one kilogram, roughly two pounds, may sell for as much as £86,000, according to some reports.