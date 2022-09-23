Three new snake species discovered in graveyards

In November 2021, Alejandro Arteaga and his team travelled to the cloud forests of southern Ecuador on a mission to find toads that were feared lost to extinction. Unfortunately, the scientists failed to find a single one. But a chance encounter on the way home tipped the team off to a different sort of discovery.

Disappointed and hungry, Arteaga and his crew had stopped in the small town of Amaluza in search of a meal.

“This is how it usually is in rural areas of Ecuador,” says Arteaga, a research biologist at the Khamai Foundation, a new non-governmental organisation that aims to protect Ecuador’s biodiversity. “There isn't really like a drive-through restaurant where you can get your food, so you basically need to knock on doors. And if there's people there, they will gladly cook for you and tell you stories.”

A local woman welcomed the travellers, and as she began preparing locally caught trout, she overheard the crew talking about amphibians and snakes.

“And then she told us that she often sees snakes in the local graveyard, while visiting her deceased family members,” recalls Arteaga.

Based on the chef’s description, Arteaga suspected they might be ground snakes from the genus Atractus—secretive animals that spend a lot of time underground and had never been scientifically recorded in that area of Ecuador. Rejuvenated, the crew decided to take a small detour and spend a few hours picking through the hillside graveyard.

“Lo and behold, we actually found two of the snakes buried in the soft soil beside the graves,” says Arteaga, who adds that no burial grounds were excavated or disturbed during the research.

Stunned by the yellow-bellied serpents, the team dedicated more time to the Andean region, even gathering samples of snakes collected by a local schoolteacher named Diego Piñán. All told, the expedition led to the description of three ground snake species new to science, according to a study published September 15 in the journal ZooKeys.

The scientists propose naming the new species A. discovery; which has especially small eyes and a yellow belly with a black line; A. zgap, which has a yellow belly with no line, and A. michaelsabini, which is “the chubbiest of the lot,” says Arteaga. (Michael Sabin, after whom the snake is named, is a young naturalist whose family has protected over 264,365 acres of critical habitat with a focus on amphibians and reptiles.)