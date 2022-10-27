Do bees play? A groundbreaking study says yes.

For instance, in this experiment, ball rolling never resulted in the provision of food. The bees’ nectar and pollen could be easily accessed in a separate room without ever having to interact with the balls. The bees never attempted to bite or extend their proboscis toward the balls in search of a sugary reward. Plus, most importantly, they came back to roll the ball one additional day or two different additional days even after foraging. (In nature, bees can be observed to stray away from the flowers that no longer give them a sugary reward.)

The bees didn’t ever show their genitalia, suggesting that there were no attempts at mating—and they rolled the balls in all directions, indicating that they weren’t trying to declutter their living space, as they sometimes do.

“I think that it is amazing when you see the little bee on the ball,” Burhardt says, laughing. “If you saw this in another animal, you would have no problem calling it play.”

That buzzing feeling

Burhardt believes that play is a complex set of behaviours that has evolved independently in many animals and that may have multiple functions for their development.

Creatures whose lives require fine-tuned motor skills to get their food are more likely to play with objects, according to research on non-human primates, and bumblebees do employ some impressive moves to pry open flowers and extract nectar and pollen, getting better over time.

In this specific experiment, the bumblebees didn’t show any improvement in their ball-handling abilities and didn’t, for example, get quicker at ball-rolling—yet another suggestion they’re doing it just for enjoyment. But future research could investigate whether bumblebees who roll balls around more frequently are more dexterous in their flower-handling.

Nevertheless, scholars remain divided as to whether “playing” as such has long-term adaptive benefits.

“That’s the million dollar question, and it’s not for lack of trying,” says Wolf-Dietmar Hütteroth, a researcher at Leipzig University in Germany who studies fruit fly behaviour and was not involved in this research. “Why do they do it and what’s the benefit? What’s the adaptive value of the behaviour?”

If the only reason for play is enjoyment, this means scientists have to start asking real questions about whether insects have feelings, and therefore whether they are sentient.

“I think the evidence is quite clear and yes, it points to a much richer world of feelings, of capabilities, not just to suffer but also to enjoy things,” says Lars Chittka, head of the bee-research laboratory at Queen Mary University and author of the book The Mind of a Bee.

Research has also shown that fruit flies get scared and crayfish get anxious, and investigating play can widen the scope of how we understand insect cognition. In fact, these findings add to previous research by Chittka’s lab which had already demonstrated that bumblebees can experience something like positive emotions and optimism: A sugary treat can change bees’ emotional state in a positive way, making them pursue a reward more quickly, or more rapidly recover from a scare.

“It’s very humbling, it indicates that we as humans are only one of many thinking and enjoying suffering beings out there,” Chittka says.