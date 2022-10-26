Giant sunfish sets new record for world’s largest bony fish

As soon as he saw the hulking, bone-white carcass of an ocean sunfish sloshing in the waves offshore of the Azores archipelago, José Nuno Gomes-Pereira suspected the animal might be a record-breaker.

It was December 9, 2021, and Gomes-Pereira was responding to a call as part of his marine biology work with the Azores' marine strandings network and the Atlantic Naturalist Association, a nongovernmental organisation focused on ocean monitoring.

Massive, rotting carcasses pose a threat to human health, says Gomes-Pereira. They are also a danger to passing ship traffic, which is why the network keeps close tabs on any large remains that drift near shore.

Likewise, human vessels frequently injure or kill big ocean creatures in surface collisions. In fact, it’s suspected the sunfish, also known as a mola, may have died from a ship strike, owing to a large contusion on its head. The wound contained fragments of red antifouling paint, which is commonly used on the underside of ships.

Without a marine vet on hand, though, it was impossible to determine whether the strike happened before or after death, says Gomes-Pereira.

After towing the animal back to shore, a forklift hoisted it into position so a crane scale could measure the behemoth’s heft more accurately. After a few minutes of calibration, the scientists knew they had a whopper. (Read about one of the world's biggest great white sharks.)

At 6,049 pounds, the mola weighed more than the full starting lineup of an American football team. The specimen was also nearly a thousand pounds heavier than the previous Guinness World Record holder for the heaviest bony fish—another sunfish of the same species, Mola alexandrini, which was caught near Japan in 1996. (Fish are divided into two large classes, with sharks and rays classified as cartilaginous fish and mostly everything else as bony fish.)

According to Gomes-Pereira, who is lead author of a study publishing the findings in the Journal of Fish Biology, the discovery is both a cause for hope, as well as a warning.

“It means that the marine ecosystem is still healthy enough to sustain these large animals,” he says.

However, because the animal may have died due to humans, the mola should also serve as a wake-up call that we have more work to do when it comes to conservation, says Gomes-Pereira.

Mysterious mola

Molas are easy to spot at the water’s surface. The animals can be 10 feet long and tend to enjoy sunbathing. But scientists still have a lot of unanswered questions about these curious creatures.

“We don't know how long they live or how fast they grow in the wild,” says Tierney Thys, a marine biologist with the California Academy of Sciences and a National Geographic Explorer. “We also don't have a good sense of how many individuals there are in the world or how big regional populations are.”