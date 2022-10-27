See rare photos of chimpanzees treating their wounds with insects

Loango National Park in Gabon recently provided a backdrop for researchers to observe a sight rarely seen in nature: chimpanzees applying insects to their injuries.

The behaviour—a unique demonstration of potentially advanced cultural activity—suggests that the primate species may have developed longstanding health-related behaviours that are shared among members of tight-knit groups.

A large protected area on the west coast of Central Africa, Loango is a natural paradise: The area of more than 580 square miles contains a mosaic of different habitats—including rainforests, lagoons, wetlands, savanna, coastal rainforests, floodplains, and mangrove forests—that have created an explosion of biodiversity. The area is home to at least 80 species of mammals, including 11 species of primates, as well as leopards, forest elephants, hippos, swamp antelopes, and the shy giant pangolin. The park is also home to 272 bird species.

Tobias Deschner, a researcher with the University of Osnabrück in Germany, and his wife, Simone Pika, head of the research group for comparative cognitive biology at the Institute for Cognitive Sciences at the University of Osnabrück, lead the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project in cooperation with Gabon’s National Park Authority (ANPN).