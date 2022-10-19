The high-stakes scramble to save the Appalachian monkeyface mussel

But the situation for Appalachian monkeyface mussels remains dire. According to Lane, they’re limited to a few dozen individuals in the Powell’s riffles just north of the invisible border where Virginia becomes Tennessee. “These aren’t just one of the rarest mussels,” he says. “We’re talking about one of the rarest creatures left in the world.”

The monkeyface mussel and “so many of these species are just hanging on by a thread,” he adds. “They’re very much a canary in the coal mine for human beings.” They’re unsung heroes that “really tell us about the health of our waters.”

It’s easy, but a mistake, to overlook mussels, says Todd Amacker, a conservation biologist with the Tennessee Valley Authority. “They’re the livers of the rivers,” he says, referring to the underrated role of bivalves in filtering sediment, toxins, and other impurities from water in their search for food.

Lane hopes intensive propagation efforts in the Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Centre, outside Marion, Virginia, will make it possible for monkeyface mussels to regain their former importance in the wild.

But before they could be fruitful and multiply, Lane and his small crew of malacologists, or freshwater mussel enthusiasts, had to find some. It took them 1,100 hours over four years to find nine individuals, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allowed them to bring back to the lab to breed.

How dams and dirty water kill mussels

“Dams, dams, dams, and more dams” are what’s killed off so many mussels across North America, says Paul Johnson, a biologist at the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “And pollution.”