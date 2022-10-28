This artist’s animal paintings bridge a gap between photography and reality

STARE INTO THE EYES of 'The Watcher,' British artist Sophie Green’s portrait of an African wild dog, and you’ll see there’s something reflected. A triangular outline, of a distant mountain perhaps, or maybe a termite mound on the savanna. Something the animal is looking at, in any case, that draws and locks your own gaze. And of course, by the time it does, you realise that the animal is actually now looking at you.

The effect is striking: a strangely intimate moment with one of the planet’s most beleaguered mammals emerging from the shadows. But it's not really an animal, of course.

“That’s always been my aim,” says Green. “I want my artwork to be a window into another ecosystem. So people can feel they’re face to face with the animal, rather than looking through a lens or at just another picture. Most people don’t get that experience unless they go on a safari or an expedition. I kind of want my artwork to be that experience for them.”

