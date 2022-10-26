Your cat can recognise your voice. Yes, really.

Like many who share their homes with a cat, I often talk to the miniature predator who sleeps on my pillow. Mostly, I ask Ophelia whether she wants food or snuggles. I know she hears me—her oversize ears rotate like furry satellite dishes in my direction as soon as I open my mouth. What’s less clear is whether she is aware I am addressing her.

A new study in Animal Cognition shows that she probably does.

Charlotte de Mouzon, fellow cat lover and ethologist—a scientist who studies animal behaviour—has devoted her career to understanding the cat-human bond from the kitty’s perspective.

De Mouzon, who works for the pet service company EthoCat in Bordeaux, France, designed a series of experiments to test how pet cats of various breeds responded to hearing recordings of their owners and of strangers talking to them. (What do cats think about us? You may be surprised.)

When they heard a familiar voice, the felines responded in subtle but distinct ways, such as swishing their tails, pivoting their ears, and freezing while grooming. They showed no such response when owners were speaking to other people, or to strangers’ voices. The study is among the first to show cats can recognise—and respond to—their owners’ voices.

“There is really a special communication that develops between every owner and their cat,” says de Mouzon, who is also a researcher at the University of Paris Nanterre.

“The fact that they're attentive to the different ways we speak to them, it shows how important we are to them outside of just feeding them or giving them shelter.”

A paw-city of cat research

Beyond our choice of words, we express ourselves using inflection, tone, and pitch. For instance, we might use different words and phrases around friends than we do talking to our bosses. And then there’s baby talk.

Researchers call it infant-directed speech, and it usually consists of repetitive words spoken in a higher pitch and simpler syntax than adult speech. Babies love it, too—studies show that babies learn new words and remember them better when adults use infant-directed speech.

So it’s no surprise the millions of people who consider their pets “furbabies” also use such altered speech patterns when addressing their pets.

While researchers have long known that both babies and dogs responded positively to this pet-directed speech, they’ve focused less on cats in their experiments.

Jennifer Vonk, a comparative psychologist at Oakland University in Michigan, says that may be because, unlike dogs, cats aren’t easily trained, and are often fearful in new situations—two factors that make experiments more challenging. Another roadblock may be the perception that cats are less social than other pets, Vonk says.