This spider web is strong enough for a bird to sit on, a scientific first

“To the best of our knowledge, this is a scientific first,” Davis says. Schronce says that the experience has made him realise how important citizen scientists can be: “We can all observe and learn and maybe see something that has never been recorded before,” he says. As a longtime photographer, Schronce just wishes he’d had a better camera within reach.

Webs of a different color

The brightly coloured jorō is thought to have been accidentally introduced to the United States in 2014 via a shipping container from East Asia, where the species is native. While mostly harmless to humans, the black, yellow, and red arachnids are large, with leg-spans as wide as an adult’s hand.

What’s more, the jorō comes from a genus of orb-weavers well known for spinning large, tough webs. Another species in this genus, which has also been introduced to the United States, is known as the golden silk spider for the yellow-ish hue of its silk.

Coincidentally, only a few months before Schronce observed the bird perched in the jorō web, Davis had performed a series of tests to determine the spiderwebs’ strength as part of an elementary school science fair project with his son, Oscar.

The father-and-son duo used a fine thread to loop an electronic force gauge over the top of 10 jorō webs of similar size. They then pulled down gently until the webs broke under the strain, and recorded the force required in Newtons (a unit of measure defined as the force needed to accelerate one kilogram of mass at the rate of one metre per second every second).

The measurements the Davises took found that the jorō webs could hold an object weighing up to 69 grams (2.4 ounces). That means one should easily support a cardinal, a bird that typically weighs between 42 and 49 grams (1.48 and 1.72 ounces.)

“Four or five months later, this guy calls me and says he's found a bird sitting on a web,” Davis recalls. “And then I kind of put two and two together and realised that I had data that basically showed the same thing.”

Oscar won the science fair—and Davis gained valuable support for the new finding.

'A pretty bizarre thing for a cardinal to do'

Cardinal expert Daniel Baldassarre says he’s never seen one of these common North American birds do anything like this. For one thing, “cardinals are not small birds,” says Baldassarre, who is an ornithologist at the State University of New York at Oswego.

In addition, they’re not really a kind of bird that forages in such a delicate manner. Cardinals spend a lot of time hunting for food on the ground and are much less likely to do the kind of “tightrope walking” Baldassarre says is more common of birds that mostly forage in the forest canopy.

“They’re just kind of more awkward and kind of lumbering in the way they forage,” he says.

At the same time, cardinals are known for exploratory behaviour: “They do have this aspect of their biology where they will just try and eat anything, which is one of the reasons why they’re a very widespread, successful species,” he says.

So perhaps it’s not so surprising that the bird stole a few of the insects trapped in the spider’s web—a behaviour known as kleptoparasitism.

“But yeah, it’s still a pretty bizarre thing for a cardinal to do,” Baldassarre says.

While so far the behaviour has only been documented once, Davis wonders if more native birds might start to catch on to the potential benefits presented by these new, large spiders and their webs. Another native kleptoparasite known as the dewdrop spider already seems to making the most of the situation.

“These little spiders kind of make their living hanging out on other spider’s webs and stealing their food,” says Davis. “In all the jorō webs I’ve seen this [autumn], I’ve probably seen these dewdropspiders on at least 30 percent of them. So the dewdrops are benefiting big time from the jorōs.”