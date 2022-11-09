Why these fish mothers cannibalise their babies

Raising babies can be exhausting—so much so that some mouthbrooding mothers snack on their young, according to a new study.

A central African cichlid fish, Astatotilapia burtoni—commonly called Burton’s mouthbrooder—sometimes consumes more than three-quarters of their own eggs and baby fish.

“It is a surprise,” says Peter Dijkstra, a biologist at Central Michigan University and senior author of a study published today in Biology Letters. “It really is a lot.”

Mouthbrooding is common among fish, particularly cichlids, colourful freshwater species that are popular as aquarium pets. After their eggs are fertilised, A. burtoni mothers will shelter them in their mouths for roughly two weeks to protect them from predators. (Read about other long-haul animal mothers.)

After the eggs hatch into tiny larval fish, the babies venture outside their mother’s mouth, but scurry back in when there’s danger. It’s a great start for the young fish, but it’s extremely tiring for the mother cichlid, who can’t breathe properly or eat during that period.

The new study shows, however, that the suffering moms can counter that by consuming some of their young, a behaviour called “filial cannibalism.”

And now, for the first time, scientists have linked the levels of cannibalism to maternal health, says study leader Jake Sawecki, a researcher at Michigan State University.

Mums boosting their health by eating their own babies seems counterintuitive, especially from an evolutionary perspective, he says—after all, “eating your own offspring doesn’t pass on your genes.”

But the research shows the antioxidant boost that cannibalistic mothers gain from feeding on their young likely allows them to spawn again a few months later.

Stressed out

For the study, Sawecki and Dijkstra raised several mixed-sex groups of cichlids in a laboratory at Central Michigan University. Over several weeks, the team identified around 80 females that had recently spawned.

The scientists delicately removed all the eggs from the females' mouths. They then placed about 25 eggs each into half of the females' mouths using a plastic pipette. The fish that didn’t get their eggs back were raised as a control group and subject to the same handling.