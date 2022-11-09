Wild boars are wreaking havoc in Europe, spurring creative solutions

Tonight, though, the whole family will survive their encounter, with seven of the piglets outfitted with an ear tag that will allow Monaco to track where they go and how long they live, valuable data for understanding the estate’s boar population.

As the team walks back to their cars in the darkness, Barbara Franzetti, coordinator of the wild boar program in Castelporziano and a biologist at ISPRA, sums up the challenge.

"If we don't change radically the way we manage [wild boars], the population will continue to grow," she says.

Boars rebound

Wild boars originated in Southeast Asia and began colonising the European continent about five million years ago, becoming a favourite food of many civilisations. The animals live in family groups of various sizes, generally consisting of one or more related females and their offspring, as well as other juveniles.

At the beginning of the 20th century, human pressure from deforestation and agriculture drove the species nearly to extinction. Only a few populations remained in Tuscany, southern Italy, and the Alps.

However, after World War II, as Italy’s economy boomed and its population urbanised, forests slowly healed and wildlife returned. Wild boars, opportunistic animals that feed on many foods, including human crops, rebounded—particularly in the absence of the grey wolf, their main predator.

What’s more, starting in the late 1950s, Italian hunting groups pushed cities and regional governments to transfer boars from protected areas such as Castelporziano––and in some cases from Eastern European countries––to stock empty forests. Hunters also privately repopulated their shooting grounds.

This practice continued until 2015, when it was banned. But by then, boars had already become a widespread problem.

Pigs in the city

In Italy, boars now cause up to €22 million (£19 million) in agricultural damage every year, and only a few municipalities will compensate farmers for their losses.

Marco Massera, a farmer in the city of Genova who cultivates vegetables such as zucchini, eggplants, and bell peppers, has been struggling to deter wild boars on his 19-acre farm for the past 15 years. As the pigs forage for roots and grubs, they dig deep underground.

"A boar doesn't eat; it disintegrates. With its muzzle, it pulls up the plants. So once the boar enters, the part it uproots is lost," says Massera, who has received government funds to create fences around his fields.

In the past few years, Massera has also noticed a sharp increase in boars entering his fields close to town, after walking along streets full of people and cars.