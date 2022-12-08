The industry that ‘Tiger King’ made famous will soon be illegal

The lucrative cub-petting industry that the Netflix docuseries Tiger King thrust into the spotlight will soon become illegal in the United States.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act—which applies to lions, tigers, leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, cougars, or any hybrids of those species—has been passed by the Senate and is soon expected to become law. The bill prohibits the practice of cub petting and any new breeding of big cats for private possession. It also makes it illegal for members of the public to have close contact with the animals, such as taking selfies while bottle-feeding tiger cubs.

Licensed zoos, sanctuaries, and academic institutions with big cats may continue to operate. Facilities may still exhibit their animals but cannot offer the public hands-on experiences. Private owners of big cats may also keep their animals, but no further breeding will be allowed, and they cannot obtain more cats. Owners must notify the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about their animals within 180 days of the law’s passage.

Earlier iterations of this animal welfare bill, first introduced a decade ago, stagnated until Tiger King. The House of Representatives passed the bill in July, and the White House has supported it publicly. It now awaits the president’s signature.

Kate Dylewsky, senior policy advisor for government affairs at the Animal Welfare Institute, says the Netflix docuseries is sensationalist and “should have focused on the suffering of the animals.” But, she adds, it raised public awareness about animal welfare issues in the cub-petting industry and was “ultimately a beneficial factor for getting the bill across the finish line.”

With the proper licenses, breeding and exhibiting big cats and petting cubs up to a certain age has been legal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for enforcing the Animal Welfare Act, has said that licensed facilities may exhibit cubs at approximately eight weeks of age and still comply with regulatory requirements, though the agency doesn’t encourage it. Contact with cubs under a month old, “including public feeding and handling,” has been prohibited.