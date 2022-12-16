They’re one of Earth’s rarest reptiles. But these crocodiles are bouncing back.

It might seem like a good idea to release unwanted crocodiles from farms into the wild. But farmed Siamese crocodiles have largely lost their genetic distinction because of cross-breeding with saltwater crocodiles and Cuban crocodiles, a species introduced to Cambodia decades ago. This hybridisation has made traditionally shy Siamese crocodiles highly aggressive and unfit for life in the wild.

Over the past decade, most of the Siamese crocodiles that Fauna and Flora International has released in the Cardamoms have instead come from a small breeding program the organisation runs near Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital. But breeding Siamese crocodiles is a complicated process, and so far, only about 130 crocodiles have been released in the Cardamoms, with some also coming from farms.

While this has helped boost the wild population there to an estimated 300 individuals, conservationists want to increase reintroduction rates to ensure the species’ genetic diversity and overall survival. (See pictures of what may be the biggest crocodile ever caught.)

One proven method is to perform DNA tests to identify more genetically pure Siamese crocodiles. Cambodian researchers can now run these tests in the country, rather than sending samples abroad. “This has simplified our work significantly,” says Sinovas, who is also a National Geographic Explorer.

Deploying data and tracking tools

Patrolling efforts in the Cardamoms have also become easier, as illegal logging in the area has subsided due to improved law enforcement and many fewer poachers are targeting crocodiles. But threats persist, particularly from local fishers who may harm or even kill crocodiles while fishing.

Oftentimes, locals appear to strongly welcome efforts to safeguard the crocodiles, especially as conservation spending in the area has helped support new infrastructure, including a Buddhist temple and a school. Villagers are also financially rewarded for reporting sightings of crocodile nests and eggs. “I am happy to report if I see crocodiles in my rice fields, which I did two times already,” says Srey Ny, a 78-year-old farmer, who remembers the time when not only Siamese crocodiles but also tigers were common in the Cardamoms.

Crocodiles released this year in the Cardamoms have for the first time been fitted with satellite trackers. Data shows most of the animals have remained close to their release site.

Researchers have also begun using eDNA technology to detect Siamese crocodiles in the wild. Despite its difficulties, researchers detected environmental DNA left by the reptiles in 19 out of 21 settings. “This could be the starting point of a revolutionary new way of assessing the presence of threatened crocodiles in the wild,” says Sinovas.

Rebalancing ecosystems

Earlier this year, the release of 15 Siamese crocodiles into the remote Siem Pang Wildlife Reserve in northern Cambodia marked the first time that crocodiles have been reintroduced anywhere in Cambodia outside of the Cardamoms.

The release, which was organised by a conservation group called Rising Phoenix, proved challenging, because, unlike in the Cardamoms, locals were wary. Since crocodiles had not been seen in the area for several decades, many residents near the release site were skeptical of having large predators introduced into their local water sources.

Conservationists spent many months trying to assuage concerns. Eventually, they did, and the crocodiles, which had been sourced from a farm and genetically tested, were released into a wetland pool. At first, they remained in a large, wooden enclosure. But the enclosure was designed to break apart under heavy rain, allowing the crocodiles to swim out into wetland channels.

As part of the pilot program, there are plans to release 20 more crocodiles at a nearby site in Siem Pang next year. “Ultimately we want to see a self-sustaining Siamese crocodile population here as part of a healthy aquatic ecosystem,” says Jonathan Eames, CEO of Rising Phoenix.

While the Siamese crocodiles have historically been part of the natural landscape in Cambodia, it’s far from clear what impact their reintroductions will have on fish and other wildlife. “I would be stunned if an apex predator like this was introduced and we didn’t see some dramatic changes in the ecosystem,” says Jack Eschenroeder, a fisheries biologist with the California-based conservation group FISHBIO, who helped survey habitats for the crocodile release in Siem Pang and has conducted some of the eDNA studies.

For his part, Sinovas, of Fauna and Flora International, sees the campaign to rescue the Siamese crocodile from the brink of extinction as part of a larger quest.

“Its survival isn't just an ecological necessity, but a symbolic imperative if we have any hope of preserving nature on Earth,” he says.