What makes glass frogs transparent? The secret is in their blood.

Native to forests of Central and South America, glass frogs in the family Centrolenidae get their name from their translucent skin and muscles that blend them seamlessly into their jungle environment. Flip the amphibians over, where the effect is most impressive, and you’ll see their hearts, livers, and squiggly coils of intestines—no dissection needed.

And now, in a study published in the journal Science, researchers have discovered yet another amazing mechanism the animals use to become so transparent.

When fleischmanni's glass frogs (Hyalinobatrachium fleishmanni) go to sleep, they siphon off 89 percent of their brightly coloured red blood cells into crystal-lined sacs in their liver, which reflect incoming light and make the frogs appear nearly invisible. With their red blood cells out of view, the frogs become two to three times more transparent—a trick scientists believe helps the animals avoid predators. (Related: “These see-through frogs are full of surprises.”)

“Transparency is both rare and really hard to do, because our tissues are full of things that absorb and scatter light,” says study co-author Jesse Delia, a postdoctoral researcher and National Geographic Explorer at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

“Red blood cells also absorb a lot of light, and we found that the frog can actually hide them by packing them into the liver.”

Sleep secrets

Many aquatic creatures, like krill and salps, are see-through, but it’s exceedingly rare on land—which is why scientists have been long been intrigued by the glass frog’s ability to blend into its surroundings.

But before this study, no one had noticed the red blood cell phenomenon, perhaps because it only occurs while the frog sleeps throughout the day. (See more beautiful photos of frogs.)