Extremely rare phantom jellyfish caught on camera

Surprisingly, the first jellyfish sighting was not a one-off. Just a week later, in late January 2022, a different group of tourists also saw a phantom jellyfish, followed by one more, in mid-March. In the most recent tourist season, between October 2022 and January 2023, submersibles have spotted seven or eight more.

Part of the reason for the frequent encounters is that tourism expeditions in the Antarctic are increasingly offering personal submersibles to guests, says Moore, who is chief scientist for Viking Cruises, which runs the Antarctic expeditions.

Antarctic waters below 160 feet haven’t yet been well explored because they are so difficult and expensive to reach. Now, with private submersibles descending to around a thousand feet, you might be “the first human ever to see a particular patch of seabed,” he says. (Read more about the mesmerising world of jellyfish.)

The 2022 encounters with giant phantom jellyfish are already changing what we know about this mystical deep-water species, Moore adds—particularly the breadth of its ocean habitat. Phantom jellyfish are usually found at nearly 22,000 feet, but these animals were swimming in waters of between 260 and 900 feet.

A deep-sea enigma

Scientists still know very little about these giant invertebrates, which dwell in the polar oceans' dark, cold midnight zone and are believed to use their undulating, ribbon-like arms to capture and prey on plankton and small fish.

One thing that's known for sure: It often has company. The phantom jellyfish has been observed with a small fish—called a pelagic brotula, or Thalassobathia pelagica—living alongside it. In this mutually beneficial relationship, the fish receives shelter and protection in return for keeping the jellyfish disease-free by eating any parasites that attach to it.