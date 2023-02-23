Naked mole rats are fertile until they die. Here’s how that can help us.

Most mammals, including humans, have a constantly dwindling supply of eggs, becoming less fertile with age. But naked mole rats can reproduce for their entire lives—and researchers may have uncovered the fascinating reason how.

Along with having an exceptionally large reserve of healthy egg cells in their ovaries, naked mole rats create new eggs after being born, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications. Humans, on the other hand, are likely born with all the eggs we will ever have.

Native to East Africa, naked mole rats have baffled scientists for decades. These wrinkly, communal-living rodents can live up to 37 years, handle extremely low-oxygen conditions, and do not get cancer, traits that are all being studied to develop new medicines and therapies.

Now, the secrets behind naked mole rats’ lifelong breeding abilities could offer clues to helping prolong human fertility, says study leader Miguel Brieño-Enríquez, a reproductive researcher at the University of Pittsburgh.

“Female reproduction and female ageing are way understudied,” he says. “In our case, we want to [investigate] how the ovary is the key for ageing, and protecting that is the main goal.”

An astonishing number of eggs

The exact age in which women experience a dip in fertility is hotly debated. However, most research shows that women's egg cells start to deteriorate around 40, and having a baby at this age can increase the risk of chromosomal abnormalities and other disorders. Around age 50, during menopause, a woman’s ovaries stop releasing eggs altogether.

But female naked mole rats can breed for their entire lives with no notable decline in the quality of their eggs. To test how this is possible, Brieño-Enríquez and colleagues removed the ovaries from six naked mole rats from their research colony at the University of Pittsburgh. Then, under a microscope, they analysed these ovaries at different periods of development—from one to 90 days—and compared them with the ovaries of lab mice, an animal commonly used as a model for human reproduction.

The team used a variety of staining techniques and immunofluorescence—glowing markers that can track cells as they divide—to count the number of germ cells in each animal that will eventually divide into mature egg cells known as oocytes. On day five, they discovered an astonishing number of germ cells in the naked mole rats, vastly outnumbering those contained in the mice.