Thai poaching kingpin is on the run after prison sentence

Bach didn’t show up for his sentencing and is now considered to be a fugitive, with a warrant out for his arrest. Several Thai agencies are investigating his whereabouts, but if Bach has left the country, their ability to pursue him is limited, says Jeremy Douglas, the Southeast Asia regional representative for the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. "He remains well connected and networked, including with other targets in the Mekong region and Laos," Douglas says. "We are hopeful pressure will build to go after Boonchai and act on the warrant."

Thailand’s Court of Justice and Office of the Attorney General did not respond to requests for interviews.

Although Bach was convicted on the original charges of trying to smuggle 14 rhino horns into Thailand, according to Galster, the network he runs (named Hydra by Freeland and other conservationists) has played a major role for years in trafficking ivory, rhino horns, pangolin scales, tiger and lion parts, rosewood, and more in at least seven African countries and throughout Southeast Asia. On some weeks, Hydra moved products estimated to be worth $2 million (£1.6 million), Galster says.

Galster and his colleagues became aware of Bach while looking into another alleged major wildlife trafficker, Vixay Keosavang, a Lao national. Keosavang made headlines in 2014 when the U.S. State Department issued a $1 million reward for information leading to the dismantling of his syndicate, the Xaysavang Network.

Keosavang has never been arrested, but after the State Department announcement, other members of his gang took over leadership, according to Galster. In 2014, Galster’s team came across five people who seemed to be trafficking wildlife contraband across the border from northeastern Thailand into Laos. Soon, Galster says, they realised that the names of the five were aliases for one individual: Bach.

In 2016, Thai authorities came close to arresting Bach, but at the last minute, he and other key members of Hydra disappeared, according to Galster. “There was a leak.” The next big break didn’t come until December 2017, when customs agents and police at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport found 14 rhino horns in a Chinese citizen’s luggage, and Freeland helped them link the horns to Bach by extracting data from the suspect’s phone. Police and customs then used a method called “controlled delivery,” in which they allowed the suspect to continue on his way with the contraband and followed him, leading them to Bach.