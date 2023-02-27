To reach an uninhabited island, this mountain lion did ‘something totally unexpected’

Mountain lions are not commonly thought of as animals that swim well—or are even capable of swimming long distances. But at least for one adventurous cat, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

A new study recorded a young male cougar paddling two-thirds of a mile from the mainland of Washington State to an uninhabited island in Puget Sound. The GPS-collared feline known as M161, or Nolan, took a winding path through the outskirts of Olympia, and along the coast, before taking to the sea.

That got researchers wondering how many islands might be habitable by mountain lions. If the animals can regularly swim this far, then they can likely inhabit more than half of the area’s 6,513 islands, scientists determined.

They also combed through historical records and found evidence of mountain lions inhabiting an additional four islands outside of the range of this youngster’s swim, all of over a mile from shore or the nearest island. This suggests the animals can swim even farther at times, perhaps close to a mile and a quarter. Young male mountain lions often undertake difficult and long journeys in search of new territory, as was the case for Nolan.

“We are redefining the mountain lion in our minds as an animal that can swim and is willing to swim,” says study co-author Mark Elbroch, who leads the puma program for Panthera, the global wildcat conservation organisation. The paper was published in the journal Northwestern Naturalist.

The findings were made as part of the Olympic Cougar Project, a broad coalition of researchers, Native American tribes, land trusts, and others committed to mountain lion conservation and research, as well as identifying and protecting wildlife corridors.

Interstate 5, a busy thoroughfare that runs south from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, is cutting off access for the state’s cougars and many other species to the Olympic Peninsula, a wide expanse of forested habitat that’s surrounded on three sides by water.

“I-5 is killing us,” Elbroch says. “It’s killing the peninsula—we need to address this immediately.” There are two spots where wildlife passages could be built, but time is running out to protect these corridors as development and sprawl continue, he says.

Setting out alone—and a sad end

Nolan, who scientists tagged along with his mother in January 2020, set out on his own in April of that year. He bounced around a bit, finding his way into several towns north of Olympia. Researchers feared he might get himself into trouble, as such young and still-unexperienced cats “are trying to safely navigate a landscape without knowing what’s around the corner,” Elbroch says.

Then, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 14, he took a swim to Squaxin Island, an uninhabited parcel of land in Puget Sound owned by the Squaxin Island Tribe. Sadly, Nolan was shot two weeks later during a legal hunt.