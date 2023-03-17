500 baby sharks to be released: An exclusive look at an unprecedented mission

In January, Ichida released two sharks, Charlie and his sibling, a female called Kathlyn. Ichida has released another since and will set more free this year. Meanwhile, the team is debating which other species might benefit from this approach, from angel sharks in the Canary Islands and off the coast of Wales, to nurse sharks in East Africa, to bowmouth guitarfish in other parts of Asia, and critically endangered sawfishes, noted for the toothy blade-like appendages on their snouts.

It’s too soon to know which projects they’ll ultimately tackle, but “the hope is that this list increases exponentially as we go forward,” said Lisa Hoopes, senior director of research and conservation at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium, a ReShark partner.

This is no small task. Marine reintroductions are complex and rare. Ocean life is difficult to see and track. Threats are tough to manage. “Everything is harder when the ocean is involved,” said David Shiffman, biologist and author of Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World’s Most Misunderstood Predator.

Other groups have returned captive sharks to the wild. An aquarium in the Republic of Malta, for example, gathers eggs from dead sharks sold in fish markets and rears and releases their hatchlings into the Mediterranean Sea. But these efforts, though well-intentioned, are tiny in scope and often don’t even involve threatened species. There’s little evidence they’ll drive population-level improvements—in part because they often skirt the thorniest issue: Until overfishing is stopped where sharks are released, adding more won’t bring species back.

That’s why Dulvy initially was skeptical of ReShark’s plans. The Simon Fraser University ecologist had seen it all. “I was getting jaded by these hopeful but useless (recovery) projects,” Dulvy told me. So he asked tough questions—and came away surprised. “This initiative is different.”

His IUCN successor, Rima Jabado, agreed. It's the first shark reintroduction project she’s come across that “may provide an opportunity for species not to go extinct,” she said.

That’s because Charlie and Kathlyn were starting their new lives in a place now off-limits to shark fishing.