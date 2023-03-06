The odd phenomenon of moth-eating bears—and the dangers they face

“I hear ravens up ahead,” says Steven Gnam, a photographer and mountaineer. It’s high noon in Glacier National Park and we’re nearing the end of a 5,000-foot climb up a peak draped in mist and covered with loose rocks.

Momentarily, two coal-black corvids wheel in and out of the clouds. “Is that good a sign?” I ask, considering whether the appearance of these archetypal tricksters has any larger meaning. “Yes,” he says. “They’re here because of the bears.”

As we climb, signs of grizzlies begin to appear everywhere; first, a deep divot, large enough to lie in, where a bear has dug into the loose gravel and rock, also known as scree and talus; then, plentiful piles of scat; finally, the sounds of a bear in the near distance, hidden by mist, raking into tablet-shaped stones and tossing them, which sounds like clattering dinner plates.

What has drawn the grizzly bears to the mountains are army cutworm moths, 1.5-inch-long silvery insects that have migrated here, many from hundreds of miles away.

Every summer, billions of moths flock to the Northern Rockies to escape the heat of the plains and feed on alpine plants. During the day they rest under high-elevation scree; by night, they sup the nectar of flowers. The insects become plump, increasing to upward of 75 percent body fat. Here, grizzly bears scale peaks of up to 13,000 feet and dig through the talus to consume tens of thousands of moths a day.

The phenomenon illustrates a fascinating link between a charismatic carnivore and a small insect, considered a pest by some, since it can feed on crops.

“It's this unique story of this tiny little moth and this big bear that is compelled to go up to high elevations to feed on it,” says Erik Peterson, a Washington State University-affiliated biologist whose graduate research in Glacier National Park involved mapping where both creatures occur in Glacier in unprecedented detail.

Yet the situation presents challenges for land managers, especially as more and more people visit the mountains. Biologist Erika Nunlist, while at Montana State, conducted a master’s thesis in the Absaroka Range—at the eastern edge of the Yellowstone wilderness—that found on one so-called “mothing peak,” bears ran away 80 percent of the time when people approached. This can deprive them of a vital food source late in the season before hibernation, when calories are paramount.