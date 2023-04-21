Elephants are in trouble—and we’re to blame

One of those people is ethologist Joyce Poole, a leading expert on African elephant behaviour. The National Geographic Explorer compiled five decades’ worth of video and audio recordings of elephant communication—from ear waving to head butting—into the Elephant Ethogram, a publicly available digital library of elephant behavior.

(Meet the woman who knows what elephants are saying in our podcast, Overheard at National Geographic.)

As scientists learn more about elephants, they’re developing more effective ways to protect them. Kahumbu points to elephant crossings that take advantage of the animals’ geographic intelligence to negotiate major roads without hurting themselves or threatening nearby communities. “We kind of know what they need, but we aren’t always generous enough,” she says.

(These are five ways elephants thrive.)

Secrets of the Elephants, she hopes, will familiarise people with the wildlife that lives in their midst. “As an African telling the story of Africa’s elephants, I hope that it will get more Africans interested in elephants,” she says.

While making the series, the plight of some elephants shocked her. “You look at their faces. They look so sad,” she says. “They don’t look well at all.” She particularly noticed this in Asia, where Asian elephants and people live in increasingly close quarters. Despite decades of research into African elephants, much research into Asian elephants has lagged behind—which is why our feature, “The Elephant Next Door,” will focus on this species.

Yet Kahumbu also met people who were determined to save elephants. And therein lies one of her greatest aspirations for this series—that it “amplifies their work, their name, their voices, their achievements, so that we can start pouring support onto the places where good work is being done.”