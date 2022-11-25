Paid Content for Israel Ministry of Tourism
Israel: a culinary journey
There are few countries more visually stimulating than Israel. Whether it's the remote village of Mitzpe Ramon or the vibrant coastal city of Acre, each corner of the country offers a unique contribution to Israel's rich and diverse culinary landscape.
People wander past hundreds of market stalls laden with colourful fabrics on an ancient street in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.
The ancient town of Jaffa is home to meandering side streets, art galleries and cafes all within a short walk of Jaffa Port. The back roads lead you past quaint courtyards with ornate secret doors.
A baker in Jerusalem’s Machaneh Yehudah Market throws laffa, an Israeli staple pitta bread of Iraqi origins, before it’s flung into the oven.
Chef May makes the popular dish, muhallebi, at Hamalabiya, one of Tel Aviv’s best spots for this traditional Middle Eastern dessert. May will take a ramekin of the sweet, milky pudding from her fridge and sprinkle it with coconut flakes and rose water.
The warm summer’s evening attracts all walks of life looking to socialise and relax on one of Tel Aviv’s most popular beaches. As the day draws in, thousands of young Tel Avivians play ‘footy-volley’ long past dark.
Trader, Sultan, sells bourekas, a traditional Sephardic Jewish pastry, on the streets of Tel Aviv’s old town. At over 60 years old, Sultan stills cycles his enormous cargo bike, laden with pastries, into Tel Aviv from the adjacent city of Bat Yam every day.
Opening back in 2013, BeerBazaar, in the heart of Tel Aviv’s sprawling Carmel Market, has become a focal point for Israel’s craft beer scene. Today, the bar serves more than 100 local Israeli brews.
One of the most iconic Arabic desserts, knafeh is made from shredded filo pastry and goat’s cheese, which is then soaked in a rich syrup called attar. Yaffa Knafeh in Jaffa serves its knafeh with pistachio and vanilla ice cream and topped with chopped nuts.
Browsing the shelves of the library and archive at ASIF: Culinary Institute of Israel — a non-profit organisation in Tel Aviv, which is dedicated to nurturing Israel’s diverse food scene through education.
A couple of surfers make their way to the beach to ride the morning waves in Tel Aviv. Gordon Beach attracts beginners looking to catch smaller waves, while pros often head to Western Beach (Ma’aravi).
A group of young men jump off the city walls of Acre into the depths of the sea. This particular mid-air jumper, named Mohammed, works around the port with his horse, offering rides to tourists. Known locally as Akko, the city, which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea, is famed for its seafood markets and restaurants.
When a fixture of Tel Aviv’s Levinsky Market passed away, he left his market stall to close friends and adjacent vendors. In his memory, they created the renowned Greek seafood restaurant in his name.
Having been a town since the Middle Bronze Age, Akko is one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements on Earth. It’s famous for its narrow paths and minarets.
A common site in the cafes and bakeries of Israel, rugelach is a typical Jewish pastry which originated in Poland. The sweet treat is popular across the country and is filled with marzipan, raisins or chocolate.
Charismatic and deeply passionate about his craft, chef Uri Jeremias runs Uri Buri. As famous as his restaurant, Uri is interrupted constantly by local fans for photos.
Shawarma is an Ottoman descendant of the Turkish doner kebab. Slices of meat are cooked on a spike and served with salad and pitta. Locals tend to get theirs from the restaurant, Shuk.
Herbs and spices are in abundance in Akko’s markets. Richly coloured seasonings are piled in bags ready for customers to scoop and serve. Shouts from stallholders fill the air.
Prawn dishes are very common in Akko, and are eaten often. Many seafood restaurants line the edge of the port, including the famous restaurant, Uri Buri.
The golden Dome of the Rock is the oldest surviving work in Islamic architecture, while The Western Wall, an ancient limestone facade, sits below and attracts millions of worshippers each year.
Overlooked by hungry diners, a chef plates up octopus. One of Jerusalem’s beloved restaurants, Machneyuda takes its name from the nearby market called Machaneh Yehudah.
Under the midday sun, Jewish men pray at the Western Wall, a renowned site in Judaism. Praying often involves folding up written prayers and sliding them into the cracks of the wall.
This restaurant in Jerusalem’s Machaneh Yehudah Market is not only known for its malawach flatbread — a staple in Yemeni Jewish cuisine — but also for the high tosses performed for the crowds.
Tulip Winery hires inhabitants of Kfar Tikvah, a community for those with special needs. Here, the winemaker shovels out all the grape pulp for pressing and the rich reds of the fruit stain the walls of the tank.
There’s a visible passion and love for producing wine in Israel. Arabic labourers pick grapes during harvest time in the winemaking regions of Galilee. The district’s wine is fast becoming popular around the world.
Dating back to the 1800s, Tishbi Winery produces around one million bottles of fine wine each year. Founded by Lithuanian immigrants, the winery is located in the heart of the Israeli countryside and is currently run by Golan Tishbi. Today, you can enjoy extensive tours of the vineyard and wine tastings in the on-site restaurant.
Haifa, Galilee and the northern regions of Israel are fast becoming world-renowned for their wineries. At Tulip Winery, after a day exploring the vineyards, wine can be enjoyed in the gardens and visitor centre.
