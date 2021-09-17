Seven warmer-weather diseases climate change may bring to the UK

“Xylella fastidiosa is not currently present in the UK, and there are tough restrictions in place to stop it entering,” says White, adding that with increased global plant trade, it is only a matter of time before it is introduced. “The question of whether the disease will readily spread in the UK is somewhat open,” he says. “However, the pathogen growth in host plants is highly sensitive to temperature, and climate change is likely to increase the suitability for disease spread in the UK.”

Based at the John Innes Centre in Norwich, BRIGIT is a coalition of scientists and stakeholders set up to model what could happen if vector-borne plant diseases such as Xylella fastidiosa, ever got a toehold in the UK. Professor Saskia Hogenhout is one. “The BRIGIT project has gathered information on the behaviours of insect vectors that may spread the Xylella from infected plants into the environment.” Hogenhout told National Geographic UK in an email. “Current evidence shows that the insects largely remain local. However, this may change in the future –particularly if areas become deprived of water and the insects need to migrate to areas with more green plants.”

She adds: ”If plants with Xylella arrive in the UK, quick and efficient diagnostic, followed by early action, should considerably reduce likelihood of spread and establishment of the disease.” As for the potential impact, while there is still a lot that isn't known, it may not all be bad news. “The project has been running for nearly 3 years and we have successfully filled many of the knowledge gaps, and also ran awareness campaigns for the general public and stakeholders. We estimate that the spread is likely to be less impactful than the outbreak locations in Southern Europe,” Hogenhout says, ”but there is still some uncertainty. We urge caution given the devastation seen around the globe.”

Related: Italy’s olive trees are dying. Can they be saved?

West Nile Virus

The principal hosts of this flavivirus are birds – its occurrence is often associated with dead crows and jays – but humans can be infected too. The chief vector is the culex mosquito, which passes on the disease after gorging on birds infected with the pathogen, then biting a human. First detected in Uganda in 1937, a major outbreak of West Nile virus (WNV) in Europe in 1996 and the United States in 1999-2010 – a strain thought to have originated in North Africa or the Middle East – highlighted the danger posed by an incongruous insect-borne virus to international populations.

While serious in its severe form, the fatality rate is relatively low – with 80% of carriers asymptomatic, and only 1 in 150 developing the most extreme form of disease, which can lead to neurological damage and death. As with malaria, the best treatment is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos – and while the virus has never been contracted in the UK, that could change. (Related: At last, a malaria vaccine has passed important clinical trials.)

“Climate change is having a dramatic effect on the mosquitos and the disease itself – it’s spreading,” says White. “Rising temperatures means that new habitats are available to the mosquitoes, or they are able to sustain higher abundances.”