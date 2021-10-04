The ‘Lord God bird’ is gone: An elegy for the ivory-billed woodpecker

Among the biggest skeptics were some of the staff at the White River National Wildlife Refuge, which administers the land where much of the searching took place. Highly experienced outdoorspeople who had collectively spent decades exploring the bottomlands, they were being told by outside experts that during all those years they had somehow completely missed finding a very large, loud, flashy bird living in their woods. I didn’t blame them for being peeved. But they were obligated to follow the party line of the Fish and Wildlife Service, which had officially endorsed the rediscovery and shared the celebratory stage for the formal announcement. “Cornell fired the shot, and now we’re all riding the bullet,” one refuge staffer said to me.

But here we are, 16 years later, and nobody has seen an ivory-billed woodpecker since those initial reports. And the Fish and Wildlife Service, our national arbiter of such things, has officially declared that the ivorybill is extinct—dead as the dodo or T. rex. In fact, their press release states that the last confirmed sighting was in 1944, which means that they have now disowned the 2004-05 sightings from eastern Arkansas, which also means that lots of people are going to claim that the whole foofaraw was much ado about nothing.

It wasn’t, though. If we’re farsighted enough, the ivorybill’s demise could teach us something. This week’s press release also talks about the importance of conserving species “before declines become irreversible.” That means protecting entire ecosystems, not just focusing on a single species, whether a grizzly bear or a tiny snail. Protecting one stream to save one species of fish is inefficient and susceptible to small-scale environmental disruption. Protecting the larger ecosystem that encompasses that stream could save the fish as well as the habitats of many other species.

Each of the 23 species declared extinct this week had its own requirements for existence, and somewhere along the way the chain of survival failed. The ivory-billed woodpecker was probably doomed in the early 20th century, when the old-growth forests of the South were being cut down as fast as timber companies could run their mills. Even had there been an Endangered Species Act in the 1920s, it would have been too late for a bird that needed between six and 17 square miles of mature woodland per nesting pair. There just wasn’t enough forest left for the ivorybill to endure.

It’s probably unrealistic to think that southern wilderness expansive enough to support sustainable populations of ivorybills could have been protected as the U.S. grew in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, back when nature was seen as something to be subdued. But thanks to modern environmental awareness and conservation, we have versions of such wildlands today, from Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Basin to Florida’s Big Cypress Swamp. They’re home to black bears and panthers and bald eagles and alligators and countless other species—but with the ivorybill gone, there’s a hole in the forest that will never be filled.