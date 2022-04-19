Forests are reeling from climate change—but the future isn’t lost

It’s a tough time to be a tree. Earth has lost a third of its forests over the past 10,000 years—half of that just since 1900. We logged them for timber. We cut them to make way for farms and cattle. We cleared land to build homes and roads. Globally, deforestation has decreased from its peak in the 1980s, but trends vary by region. In Indonesia, which had been mowing down forests for oil palm plantations, primary forest loss has declined since 2016. From August 2020 to July 2021, the Brazilian Amazon lost 5,000 square miles of rainforest, a 22 percent increase over the previous year. Since 1990, we’ve cut down more forest globally than there is forest in the United States.

Now fossil fuel emissions spewing from coal plants and exhaust pipes are rearranging forests in other consequential ways. As carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases warm the planet, some of its estimated 73,000 tree species are pushing poleward and higher up slopes, dragging other life with them. Alders, willows, and dwarf birches are expanding across the Arctic, from Scandinavia to Canada, providing cover and food for snowshoe hares and moose. Trees are growing faster as they soak up excess CO2—a key ingredient for photosynthesis. That “greening” of the planet has so far helped slow climate change, protecting us from ourselves.

But climate change also is killing trees. And what has forest scientists increasingly uneasy is the quickening pulse of extreme events—fire, more powerful storms, insect infestations, and, most notably, severe heat and drought, which can worsen the effects of all the rest. These singular, frequently unprecedented episodes can swiftly inflict mass tree mortality, shifting forests that have been around since the last ice age to entirely new states.

“We have a whole set of mechanisms that are pushing Earth’s forests to grow more and suck up more CO2 ,” says University of Utah biologist William Anderegg. But those mechanisms “are fundamentally in tension with mechanisms that are pulling Earth’s forests toward a cliff—with more tree death and more loss of carbon.”

The forests that have plunged over that cliff already are only a small fraction of the three trillion trees and 10 billion acres of forest on this planet. Climate change still poses less of a threat to forests than logging and land clearing, but the threat is growing fast. “How big does that fraction get over time, and when does it overwhelm the other?” asks Matt Hansen of the University of Maryland, who monitors forests using satellites.

The problem is, we can’t yet quantify the planetwide scope of climate impacts. Satellite data show that Earth’s tree-covered area actually expanded from 1982 to 2016 by 7 percent, an area larger than Mexico. But that doesn’t mean forests are doing fine: The data doesn’t distinguish between natural forests and industrial tree farms, such as the millions of palm, eucalyptus, and pine trees planted as crops while rainforest is cleared. The data also don’t show which forests were lost to chain saws and which were killed by climate-related events.

No computer model can yet project how climate will change forests globally—or how their carbon stores will feed back on climate. “Earth system models historically haven’t done a good job of capturing this,” says Charlie Koven, a climate scientist with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, who worked with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Only two of its 11 models include both fire and geographic shifts in plants.

The global number of trees isn’t the only thing that matters. Climate change is reshaping forests locally almost overnight, transforming them even where there are policies to protect them. It’s happening so fast we can’t discern the consequences. While we’re losing trees of all types and sizes, the biggest and oldest harbour the most carbon, are important for biodiversity, and will be the hardest to get back. “Big trees are disproportionately important and cannot be replaced quickly—if ever,” says Nate Stephenson, a scientist emeritus with the U.S. Geological Survey.

That will matter to us all. Humans are bound to the woods. Our history is linked to trees. We climbed down from their canopies and used them to make fire. The advent of paper—and the printing press—let literature and science flourish. Trees feed us, shelter us, give us medicine. We lean on them in ways we scarcely acknowledge, as sources of wonder and inspiration or to decompress in a noisy world.

One of my favourite escapes is the Hoh Rainforest on the Olympic Peninsula, four hours from my home in Washington State. It’s a place where glistening ferns tall enough to hide elk crowd the ground while ancient spruces and big-leaf maples draped in emerald moss block the sky. What you can see in such places is complex enough, but humans also are beginning to appreciate how much is going on out of sight. Trees in a forest are not isolated individuals; they share nutrients and data across species in underground fungal networks. They talk to one another, passing chemical messages, warning of pest invasions and other dangers.