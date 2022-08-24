“The most dramatic event is what is happening now in nature.” Hans Zimmer on scoring the natural world

Zimmer, who was born in Frankfurt in 1957, has close ties to the United Kingdom, and following the recent heatwaves is expresses dismay at its “green and pleasant land [becoming] orange and brown unpleasant stubble.” Reflecting on the impact of natural history programming on public awareness of climate change, Zimmer says he was raised in an environment that foresaw the brewing climate crisis.

“My uncle was a biologist, a south polar explorer, first to map some of the more obscure islands in the South Seas. My dad was an inventor who worked in biodegradable washing up powders,” he says. “I grew up in a family that was very aware of what was coming and very aware that nobody was listening. And I suppose between the BBC [Natural History] Unit and the people I work with in music, and myself, we found a way to make millions of people suddenly take notice.”

“Because,” he adds, ”we’re not approaching it in a dry scientific way, but in a more dramatic way. And the most dramatic event happening at the moment is what is happening now in nature.”

Natural creativity

Whatever the subject, creativity in the documentary space is a fine balance – with music only one way narratives are crafted to produce a reaction in the audience without compromising authenticity.

“We’re storytellers fundamentally,” says Mike Gunton, Creative Director of Factual Programming in the BBC’s Natural History Unit, whose team has worked with Zimmer’s musical collective Bleeding Fingers on several major productions – including the upcoming prom. ”It’s about finding what’s the most engaging, the most relatable, the most dramatic way you can tell a story that needs to be told. It draws on many, many threads of stimuli.”

Natural history documentaries have undergone their own evolution. The first nature documentary is often considered to have been Nanook of the North, a silent Arctic epic from 1922 documenting the ‘Barren Lands…which top the world‘ – though in reality it was more cultural study of Inuit life than nature documentary.