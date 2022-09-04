4 incredible places in urgent need of conservation

While shooting an episode of Epic Adventures for Nat Geo, his team witnessed Kasanka National Park’s bat migration, the largest mammal migration in Africa. The straw-coloured fruit bats come out to feed under the cover of darkness and are in a race against time: The longer they spend out feeding, the more they can eat. But the moment day breaks, their predators (including martial, crowned, and fish eagles) have enough light to hunt them.

“Seeing 10 million animals filling the sky is totally mind blowing and it’s actually quite hard for your brain to process what is going on,” he says. “It felt like stepping back in time to a prehistoric planet Earth as the sounds of their wing flaps and calls filled the air. We were there for one month and every morning was awe-inspiring.”

Bats—and all other wildlife in the park—are under threat from industrial farming. Gregory says when he visited, huge swaths of forest had already been cut down illegally near the national park boundary.

“Scientists put tracking tags on some of the bats and found they could fly out more than 30 miles from the roost each night to feed. This is well outside the protected area, so while preserving the roost is important, if the area around the national park is being deforested, this epic migration is going to disappear,” he says. “Losing these bats is a tragedy far beyond just losing a mind-blowing wildlife spectacle. Straw-coloured fruit bats are known as the gardeners of Africa.”

That’s because when the bats eat fruit, they swallow seeds and “plant” them through droppings. Deforestation would risk breaking this natural cycle—fewer fruit would mean fewer bats, and fewer bats would mean fewer new trees, and so on.

Since making the episode for Epic Adventures, there’s been some positive news. A judge in Zambia has granted an injunction stopping two companies from cutting down forest on the edge of the national park—a small but vital step in the long battle to save Kasanka’s wildlife.

“It's a real uphill battle. What’s critical is not just maintaining the existing forest. Like many places around the world, we need to increase forest cover,” Gregory says. “This is vital for the bats, for the ecosystem, for the climate, and crucially for us humans.”

Protecting a way of life in Peru’s Sacred Valley

Carmen Chávez is a tropical biologist and National Geographic Explorer who began her professional career participating in research projects at Cocha Cashu Biological Station in Peru’s Manú National Park. When she was young, her family often packed up their Volkswagen Beetle to camp in the Sacred Valley of the Incas.