A ‘tsunami’ of hydropower threatens some of Europe’s last wild rivers

The Eco-Masterplan for Balkan Rivers, a study covering 80,000km, combining data relating to biodiversity, hydromorphology and the location of protected areas, found that 76% of rivers in the peninsula are of ‘high, ecological quality’ and were recommended as no-go zones for hydropower. 92% of proposed dam projects are located directly within these areas. Along the Upper Neretva River, seven dam projects are proposed. This is in addition to the larger Ulog hydropower plant already nearing completion downstream.

A breakthrough of sorts came in early July this year, when the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina banned the issuing of new permits for small hydropower projects up to 10 MWh due to their potentially negative environmental impact. The ban stopped short of revoking permits already issued for construction, and – critically – only applied to one portion of the country, which is split into two governing entities: the Republika Srpska, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. This wild upper stretch of the Neretva and its hydropower projects lie in the former, whereas the new restrictions apply to the latter – where despite the ruling, campaigners say, 39 rivers still remain under threat from schemes already greenlit.

These developments come just as the international community is becoming more aware of what this region and its remaining free-flowing rivers offers, from rafting and angling, to trekking and cultural tourism. The biproduct of this recognition is that attention is also falling on the threats the rivers face.

Smaller hydropower projects that previously may have slipped under the radar are now in the spotlight. Exposure and visibility form the foundations of the Save the Blue Heart campaign – not only on the world stage but, crucially, for the locals themselves. For many, these shoots of hope are coming too late.

“Many Bosnians were not aware of what they have here – for them, it’s just a river,” explains Ulrich Eichelmann, CEO of Austria-based NGO RiverWatch. “The people that live next to the rivers don’t necessarily understand the ecological connections… [but] they don’t have to know what’s in the river to know it’s worth keeping.”

Eichellman adds his ambition is “to make the Balkan Rivers visible to the world – but also make the people in the Balkans more aware that they have something truly extraordinary.”