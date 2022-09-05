See the ocean’s glow-in-the-dark world on a fluorescent night dive

Like many marine phenomena, biofluorescence might as well be something from a different planet. More than 80 percent of the ocean has never been explored, and according to NASA, we know more about the moon’s surface than we do our own sea floor. And we’re only just beginning to understand topics such as ocean biofluorescence.

Scientists have tuned into the phenomenon within the past 10 years, says marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer David Gruber. He has helmed several breakthroughs on the subject, including a 2019 study that found how animals create these glowing effects with molecules that were previously unknown to science. He worked on a 2014 study proving biofluorescence is widespread among more than 200 fish. His research has also shown that certain sharks and even reptiles, including sea turtles, display glow-in-the-dark powers—a revolutionary finding that was named one of National Geographic’s top 20 discoveries of the 2010s.

According to Gruber, fluorescent dives and snorkelling trips make even the most familiar reefs and dive spots look brand new. “People who think they’ve seen the ocean and know it well, suddenly they’re just blown away,” he says. He notes that this glimpse behind the curtain, while fantastical in colour, is not just for our novelty. “These animals are sharing a secret with us,” he says, and that it’s our responsibility to use this knowledge to protect them.

What is biofluorescence?

The logistics of a night dive are pretty simple: “You put on a yellow mask then turn on your blue light, and suddenly, especially on a coral reef, it’ll just totally light up,” says Gruber. The “why” is a bit more involved.

Just as animals hear the world differently—consider bats, which communicate largely via frequencies beyond our hearing range—they see the world differently, too.