The Alps’ magical ice caves risk vanishing in our warming world

It would be impossible today to find the formations depicted in such early drawings; too much of the ice has melted. In the process, we’re losing not just one of the planet’s great wonders but also a clue to its history, says palaeoclimatologist Aurel Persoiu of Romania’s Emil Racovita Institute of Speleology. “These ice caves are preserving the memory of past climate,” he says—much like deep ocean sediments or the ice from polar glaciers.

In Scărişoara Cave in Romania’s Apuseni Mountains, Persoiu has been climbing down a 150-foot-deep shaft to reach a perennial ice block with a surface the size of seven basketball courts. Carbon-dating bat guano or plant matter trapped inside the ice tells him when it grew or retreated, as the climate cooled or warmed. He has drilled 80 feet into the block without reaching the bottom, and the oldest ice samples he has taken were more than 10,000 years old. When he got that result, he emailed the lab staff to make sure they hadn’t added a zero.

Chemical analysis of the ice showed that most of the region’s precipitation was from the Atlantic Ocean until about 5,000 years ago, when it pivoted to the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Today another major shift is under way, at Scărişoara and other ice caves in the Alps: Their ice is being decimated by warming air and increased summer rains.

“It’s like pouring warm water on the surface of the ice,” Persoiu says.

In 2018, not far from Scărişoara, he found a promising new cave he hoped to study. “Four years later, when we went back, there was no ice at all,” he says. “It was completely melted.”