How the world’s best chocolate is getting even better

We walk as quietly as we can in the dark through the plantation, cacao trees sprouting football-shaped red-and-orange pods from their trunks. Madagascar’s premium fruit-flavoured heirloom variety of cacao, called criollo, needs shade to tolerate the extreme heat, and companion planting has been practiced a long time for that variety.

Within minutes, he flashes a handheld light on the beady little eyes of a mouse lemur nestled in a purple banana blossom. He quickly tracks down an endangered fork-marked lemur, then points silently up to a brown lemur high in the treetops. Some of the primates come to forage for banana flowers; others prefer snacking on mangos, he explains.

Until Lalatiana learned how to maximise his cacao production, earning enough to feed his family and consider the environment, he thought of lemurs as rodents—many Malagasy still do. But now he comes out looking for them every night.

“I have a responsibility to make sure that the lemurs are safe here and that we can continue to understand them more,” says Lalatiana, who sells cocoa directly to Beyond Good.

Chocolate for health

The ancients of Mesoamerica called chocolate a divine magical potion. Now, research claims that in its raw, bitter form, without processing or sugar, cocoa wards off cancer, lowers blood pressure, and improves memory. Cacao, the less-processed form of cocoa, is high in antioxidants and its anti-inflammatory chemicals, called flavonoids, are making their way into health and wellness products. It even promises spiritual awakening in trendy Cacao Ceremonies handed down from the Mayans and Aztecs.

Given the resurgence of cocoa's popularity, more chocolate brands are considering sustainable and ethical best practices. New efforts are under way, such as the Cocoa Accountability Map, Cocoa & Forests Initiative, and the International Accountability Framework. All of these organisations encourage the preservation of lemurs’ forest homes.

Working with Beyond Good, fair trade and Rainforest Alliance-certified Guittard Chocolate, and others, USAID is introducing agroforestry to 2,000 additional cacao and spice farmers in the dry southern part of Madagascar—the area of the country most damaged by more frequent cyclones and ongoing drought. The partnerships aim to protect forests by improving the livelihoods of the 75 percent of Malagasy who live below the poverty line. To survive, many have no choice but to illegally cut down trees and hunt lemurs for food.

And it’s highly plausible, zoo researchers say, based on the lemur sightings in the northern cacao plantations, that more modern agroforestry in the country means more refuges for endangered lemurs with nowhere else to go.