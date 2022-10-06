Italy’s last wild steppe is seeing a renaissance

Karst sinkholes and ravines are natural features in Altamura, Laterza, and Gravina in Puglia, which once hosted wayfarers traveling along the ancient Roman Appian Way. Near the town of Andria, the towering Castel del Monte is known as Alta Murgia’s stone heart. And regional chefs use locally foraged and harvested ingredients such as wild thistles, cardoncelli mushrooms, lampascioni (small wild onions), durum wheat, almonds, grapes, and olives in their dishes. (Puglia produces almost 40 percent of the olive oil in Italy.)

Yet, Alta Murgia fell off the map as thousands of people abandoned the countryside to move to industrial cities looking for jobs and a better life. Over several decades, it became an illegal dumping ground for industrial waste, an alcove for outlaws, and the home to 10 U.S. nuclear missile launch facilities in the 1960s.

But this obscure corner of Puglia is experiencing a renaissance. Local volunteers, returning young entrepreneurs like Scalera, and city administrators are restoring areas previously covered in trash, showcasing local culture and cuisine, and opening archaeological sites once closed to the public.

The collective effort to turn Alta Murgia from coarse to charming can be seen in blockbuster movies like No Time to Die, where international superspy James Bond drives across the Gravina bridge chased by villains, and in runway shows for fashion houses such as Gucci set against the otherworldly octagonal castle Castel del Monte, built by Emperor Frederik II in A.D. 1240.

“There is a desire for rebirth. There is excitement,” Scalera said. “People are coming back.”

While Puglia’s Salento beaches and Gargano coast have recently become some of Italy’s most travelled areas, attracting millions of visitors including celebrities like Helen Mirren, George Clooney, and Madonna, Alta Murgia remains true to its unique cultural and culinary traditions, offering to those who venture into its inner routes the unexpected taste of a place lost in time.

A region reborn

After decades of eluding tourists, Alta Murgia and its surrounding communities began an extensive rehabilitation headed by nonprofit organisations, local entrepreneurs, and politicians. Their efforts paid off in 2004 when the 261-square-mile flatlands became a national park. Francesco Tarantini, the park’s president, said this designation laid the groundwork for people like Scalera to return and invest in the land.