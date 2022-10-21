The world's biggest marine reserve seems to be doing its job

The number of fish caught just outside a recently expanded marine protected area in Hawai’i has risen, a sign that quadrupling the size of the reserve in 2016 may have bolstered fish populations in the region.

When U.S. President Barack Obama enlarged the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around Hawai’i to 1,510,000 square kilometres, marine conservationists around the world rejoiced.

Fishers may have felt differently, however, as fishing inside the area is not allowed. Yet by creating a space for dwindling tuna populations to recover, proponents argued, the reserve would benefit fisheries as well.

As populations inside the reserve boundaries steadily increased, they predicted, the fish would spill over into the surrounding areas, increasing the amount of tuna available to catch.

Proving that is tricky, however, as tuna can’t be counted directly, and their numbers may rise or fall for a variety of reasons other than the expansion of a reserve. But the new study, published in Science, strongly suggests the number of fish caught just outside the MPA is higher now than it used to be, based on data collected between early 2010 and late 2019.

Alan Friedlander, chief scientist for the National Geographic Society’s Pristine Seas project, calls the study a “very rigorous test of spillover from marine protected areas.”

“This is one of the few studies to show actual spillover benefits, which are often difficult to prove. That is great news as it suggests a robust approach we can use to evaluate and improve protected areas elsewhere.”

More hooks in the water

Importantly, says John Lynham, an environmental economist at the University of Hawai’i and one of the study’s authors, the increase in tuna catches near the reserve held up even when looking at the average numbers caught by particular fishers. This shows the effect is not due to more effective crews now fishing local waters, he explains. To account for effort, catch numbers were divided by the ever-increasing number of fishing hooks in the area.

“There are about 150 fishing vessels based out of Hawai’i,” says Lynham, “putting on the order of 40 to 50 million hooks in the water every year. To keep catch rates high, fishers keep adding more.”

Hawai’i-based boats account for about two-thirds of regional fishing. “There are also vessels coming in from Japan, China, and Taiwan, but we don’t have access to detailed data on what they are catching,” he says.

Based on the catches reported by fishing vessels, as well as marine biologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Lynham and colleagues found the catch per hook increased over the 10 years of the study. For every 10,000 hooks in the water, the team calculated for the period between 2010 and 2019, fishers were catching on average six more yellowfin and five more bigeye tuna per year after the expansion than before.

“That last one, especially, was a surprise,” says Lynham, “because it is economically much more important, and there were fewer indications of an increase.”