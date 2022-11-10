How climate change can help heal conflicts—not just fuel them

For years, pastoralists in northern Senegal had been at each other’s throats. They tussled over prime pasture for their livestock, particularly as the rains repeatedly failed and desert vegetation shrivelled. They competed for space and time at watering holes. In 2017, after a herder was murdered and tit-for-tat animal killings began to proliferate, AVSF, an agricultural NGO with a local presence, decided enough was enough.

It recruited a representative from each village in the area and established a “pastoral unit,” now one of 25 across Senegal. And through that forum the local leaders were able to agree on maximum herd numbers, their placement, and compensation for farmers in the event of damage to their fields.

This is a variation of so-called environmental peacebuilding (EP) in action, and across the world increasing numbers of NGOs, governments, and conflict resolution groups are using it to tackle spiralling environmental woes and instability—especially instances that combine the two.

Several years on, and despite worsening climate shocks, herders around Younouféré say there are now fewer disputes and less systematic overgrazing than there have been for years. “Life is still hard, but we’ve found that we can provide for most people and protect the land with better coordination,” says Demboi Sow, a Younouféré village elder. “I think we would have been slaughtering each other without this mediation.”

EP crash course

Amid mounting awareness of climate and the environment’s capacity to both fuel violence and suffer from it, EP’s champions insist that the natural world can help bring people together every bit as much as it is tearing them apart: Think of it as the optimistic flip side of climate-related violence.

In simple terms, environmental peacebuilding describes the full spectrum of ways in which environmental issues can be harnessed to prevent, reduce, resolve, and recover from conflict. That can mean everything from securing access to farmland for former fighters who might otherwise return to violence, to rebuilding the rule of law after a conflict by training judges to better decide environmental cases.

At its heart, though, EP is grounded in the notion that if warring parties share concerns about their environment and resources, that can be a way to build trust, creating momentum for more cooperation down the line.