Donkeys in the West tend to be associated with petting zoos and farm parks, but around the world, these sturdy animals support the livelihoods of some 500 million people. In Africa especially, where donkeys are highly valued for transporting water and goods, some owners even think of them as “friends for life.”

About a decade ago, however, growing demand for donkey skins in China began to undercut this vital lifeline. The skins are used to make ejiao, a centuries-old medicinal product whose modern popularity grew after it was featured in a Chinese television drama. Made from gelatine extracted from donkey hides, ejiao is marketed today to women as a blood tonic to enhance fertility and remedy dizziness, insomnia, and other ailments. No credible scientific evidence supports ejiao's efficacy.

Donkeys’ biology makes it impossible to breed them en masse like cattle, and China’s newly invigorated ejiao industry consumes between 2.3 and 4.8 million hides each year. Some come from China’s own dwindling donkey supply, but most are sourced from Africa.