Scotland could become first ‘rewilded’ nation—what does that mean?

Not all returning native species hide away in gorse-speckled glens. In recent years, according to James Nairne of the Scottish Wild Beaver Group, Eurasian beavers have been reintroduced and translocated to sites such as the Knapdale Scottish Beaver Trail in Argyll and Bute and Argaty Red Kites near Doune, northwest of Stirling. Visitors might glimpse the river-dwellers on an evening canoe safari along the superlative River Tay with tour operator Perthshire Wildlife. At sunset, the scuttling rodents are at their most industrious.

“The Scottish beaver was wiped out 400 years ago and yet there are now around 1,000 thriving back in the wild,” Nairne says. “By having this species reintegrated into our riverlands and lochs, we get more of everything else.”

In a landscape where nature-based tourism contributes nearly 40 percent of all visitor spend, according to government agency NatureScot, new ventures are being driven by other reintroduced species. One is the red kite, which has been reestablished on the Galloway Kite Trail on Loch Ken in Kirkcudbrightshire, while the golden eagle is now being bred in the braided Moffat Hills, thanks to the translocation of 40 raptors by the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project.

Taking aim at the traditional, Victorian-era country sports estates of the Highlands, meanwhile, is Alladale Wilderness Reserve, in Sutherland, 50 miles north of Inverness. Once the sole realm of a dozen or so deer stalkers, the 23,000-acre plot now welcomes roughly 1,500 annual visitors. They arrive, as “wildlife laird” Paul Lister, puts it, to “come to the end of the road, to connect to the environment, and to feel spiritual.”

