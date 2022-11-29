Sharks win key protections at the world wildlife summit

Sharks, reptiles, and songbirds were among the hundreds of species that received new or increased global protections at a contentious two-week summit on the international wildlife trade. The meeting, attended by more than 160 countries from November 14 to 25, reaffirmed international commitments to ban cross-border sales of almost all elephant ivory and rhino horn and strengthened protections for many animals popular in the exotic pet trade.

The members of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the treaty that manages the multibillion-pound wildlife trade, considered 52 proposals to increase or decrease protections for species ranging from African elephants to Indian rosewood, among other topics.

Long-standing debates reemerged, including how to fund conservation, what countries may do with their ivory stockpiles, and whether trade restrictions place unfair burdens on local communities. The EU, which votes as a block, wielded significant veto power on a number of controversial proposals, including one that sought to ban sales of hippo teeth (an elephant ivory alternative), which it opposed.

The summit underscored that the scope of the global wildlife trade, both legal and illegal, is vast—poachers hunt elephants for their ivory, harvesters gather wild plants for food and cosmetics, and glass frogs are captured to supply the global pet trade. Communities around the world are dependent on such commerce for their livelihoods, but trade has pushed some animals and plants to the precipice.