The Great Smog of London woke the world to the dangers of coal

Donald Acheson knew London like the back of his hand. But while working a shift at a hospital in the bustling city centre in December 1952, a routine errand turned into a disorienting—and dangerous—brush with disaster.

An ominous fog had been filling the city, enveloping it in a dense layer of black, sooty air. Lost on streets he knew well, the young doctor had to “creep on the pavement along the walls of the buildings, to the next corner, to read the name of the street.” He made his way back to the hospital amid what he later remembered as “eerie silence.”

The smog was inside the hospital where Acheson worked—and inside the lungs of his accident-and-emergency patients. Soon, the hospital reached a breaking point, its morgue overflowing with patients who had died of respiratory and cardiac problems.

(What is air pollution? Here are the basics.)

The terrible, choking fog had a nickname—the Great Smog. Between December 5 and 9, 1952, the environmental disaster strangled London. It would affect British health—and its climate—for years to come. Here’s how the fog struck the chilly city—and how it still affects the U.K. today.

Consumed by coal

London had long struggled with its air quality, from the “Great Stink” that wafted off the Thames’ sewage-polluted waters in the 1850s to the city’s epic “pea soupers”—long periods when emissions from factories and heating stoves suspended a greenish fog above the streets. In 1905, doctor Harold Antoine des Voeux coined the term “smog,” combining “smoke” and “fog,” to describe the city’s air.