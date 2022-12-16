This museum is trash—literally

Four years ago, Enzo Suma was walking along the beach near his home when he discovered a discarded bottle of suntan lotion that would change his life. The naturalist, who is now 40, lives in Puglia, a region in southern Italy whose long coastline faces the Adriatic Sea. Floating waste accumulates in this relatively enclosed part of the Mediterranean, unlike the open ocean, where it tends to be dispersed over a vast area. An avid kitesurfer, Suma made it a habit to pick up the refuse that washed up along the shore, especially after big winter storms.

Suma noticed a curious detail on the bottle of Ambra Solare he picked up that day: the price, clearly printed on the bottom, was in lire, a currency that hadn’t been used in Italy since it was replace by the Euro in 2001. Could a plastic container have survived intact in the Mediterranean, he wondered, for almost two decades?

The bottle turned out to be a lot older than that. After doing research on the internet, Suma found an ad on eBay that proved the bottle must have been manufactured between 1968 and 1970. It would become the first artefact in Archeoplastica, a collection of 500 unique pieces, all recovered from Italian shores, which demonstrates the unsettling durability of plastic waste in the environment. Suma also displays selected items from his collection in public, most recently at National Geographic’s “Planet or Plastic?” exhibition in the Teatro Margherita, a seaside museum in Bari.