What are wetlands, and why are they so critical for life on Earth?

Inland wetlands consist of vernal pools, woodland swamps, bogs, or waterlogged, grassy stretches near rivers and lakes. While many inland wetlands contain freshwater, some are salty, like this salt marsh in Nebraska that was once a prehistoric ocean. They occur as a result of rainy climates or groundwater gurgling up toward the surface. Some are seasonal, appearing only during rainy periods.

Protecting against floods and purifying water

Perpetually in limbo, wetlands are “transition zones” between dry land and water. During floods, they sponge up excess rainwater that would otherwise cause flooding and damage homes. One acre of wetland can store over one million gallons of flood water.

Since the 18th century, over 64 million acres of wetlands have been destroyed in the Upper Mississippi River Basin as a result of agricultural and urban development. The environmental loss contributed to the billion-dollar flood disaster that occurred in the region in 1993.

But wetland protection in the form of city parks and green spaces along the Charles River in Boston has prevented an estimated $17 million (£14 million) in potential flood damage, according to research done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

On the coast, wetlands help buffer the onslaught of storm surge pushed onto land by powerful storms like hurricanes.

When runoff contains pollutants like fertiliser sprayed on agriculture fields, wetlands are natural water filters that absorb these nutrients and prevent them from reaching lakes and rivers. Chemicals stuck to soil particles are slowed by wetland plants, suspended, and pollutants are locked in place by wetland plant roots.

The Congaree Bottomland Hardwood Swamp in South Carolina filters so much pollution every year, it would take a $5 million (£4.1 million) water filtration plant to filter the same amount, according to the EPA.

Supporting life

Well-known animal and plant species such as alligators, turtles, and snakes live in wetlands around the world. In North America, migratory birds use these habitats as pit-stops on their cross-country journeys. Of the 12 million waterfowl in the U.S., as many as two thirds reproduce in Midwestern wetlands.