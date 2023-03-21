How sharks equipped with cameras solved an aquatic mystery

Animals with cameras

Gallagher has studied marine life in the Bahamas for more than a decade and has been fascinated by the movement of highly mobile tiger sharks for even longer. He’d already been putting cameras on sharks “and having them reveal to us their daily lives,” he says.

Tiger sharks in the Bahamas form packs, like wolves in Yellowstone National Park. “These seagrass meadows are essentially the savanna, and that’s where all the big predators are,” Gallagher says. Nurse sharks, blacktips, and a few hammerheads are there, too, but tiger sharks “are the top, top, top dog.”

When Gallagher started noticing just how much seagrass the sharks swam through, he contacted one of the world’s leading seagrass experts, Carlos Duarte, at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. Intrigued, they embarked on a mapping exercise.

But using satellite data can be a misleading way to view underwater environments. It doesn’t tell the whole story. If grass is too deep or spotty or the water murky, it may not be visible from above. To understand just how vast seagrass is, it also needs to be confirmed from underwater.

Gallagher’s team conducted more than 2,500 individual human surveys, both with divers and with boats. They also equipped eight tiger sharks with satellite tags on their dorsal fins to help map locations the sharks traveled, and put cameras on seven others, including one virtual reality 360-degree camera, which logged long hours of footage over several years. By analysing all of this information, they were able to show that previous accounts of the region’s seagrass had dramatically underestimated its extent.

“It really does underscore the incredible things that these animals can do,” he says.

The tiger shark work was not the first time marine animals have been used to help understand seagrasses. In 2015, cameras affixed to sea turtles revealed a massive decline in seagrass off western Australia following a heat wave. In 2018, researchers noticed sea turtles tagged with tracking devices were all converging on a spot in the Indian ocean. They followed the animals to the site and found a previously unknown deep seagrass bed in the Great Chagos Bank region of the ocean.