They ripped through a protected wilderness to find oil. Instead, they found trouble

A few weeks later, in a December online call with investors, Grayson Andersen, ReconAfrica’s head of capital markets, said that although the company hadn’t yet found “a commercial accumulation of oil and gas,” it still had “a working petroleum system.” Andersen said there was “enough cash to fund our exploration” through most of 2023. “It can’t be stressed enough that we own 8.5 million acres, the entirety of the Kavango Basin,” Andersen said, referring to the geological formation—larger than Belgium—that cradles the Okavango Delta’s vulnerable watershed. Progress on the fourth well would move ahead, he continued, and will show that ReconAfrica is gifted with “the largest undiscovered on-shore hydrocarbon basin in the world.”

Falling share prices, lawsuits, investigations

For years, stock promoters, often with a financial relationship to the company, touted the basin’s massive potential, and ReconAfrica compared its license area in Namibia and Botswana to “super basins” opened up in Texas by fracking. In 2019, the company told investors that it planned “hundreds of wells” using modern fracking “stimulations.” Hydraulic fracturing is the controversial practice of injecting millions of gallons of water, often treated with potentially dangerous chemicals, deep into the ground to release more oil and gas.

ReconAfrica has since said it won’t use fracking but instead is “focused on conventional oil and gas reservoirs” and that “any decision on how to develop the potential resource is up to the relevant government.” Namibia and Botswana have said they don’t allow fracking, but neither country forbids it by law.

ReconAfrica’s grandiose claims corresponded with sharp increases in the company’s stock price—from 19 cents a share in September 2019 to a high of nearly $10 (£8) in late June 2021. But the boom didn’t last.

By October 24, 2021, the share price had dropped to less than four dollars. Shortly after that, in November, disgruntled investors filed a class action lawsuit in New York, alleging that ReconAfrica had concealed material information from the public about the data on its first two oil and gas test wells, and about its fracking plans in Namibia. They also argued that management sold shares while the stock price was high, knowing from test data that finding oil seemed less likely.

On November 29, 2022, ReconAfrica filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying it had not made false or misleading statements and that the “high risk nature of oil and gas exploration” and “challenges of conducting such efforts in an area that does not have a history of oil and gas exploration” explained the falling stock prices. The case is ongoing.

By December 8, 2022, after the company announced that its third test well hadn’t found any sign of commercially recoverable oil, the share price had lost nearly 90 percent of its highest value, falling to $1.20 (97p).

ReconAfrica also faces a lawsuit in Namibia, filed in April 2021 by a farmer, Andreas Sinonge, who asserts that the company is in “unlawful possession of my land,” which it cleared for its exploration activities. On February 28, 2023, the parties suggested in court that they may settle the dispute, but for now the case is ongoing.

While these lawsuits make their way through the courts, as of October 2022, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been investigating ReconAfrica for securities fraud, according to a Toronto Globe and Mail report. In Europe, German financial regulator BaFin said it’s analysing the company and its promotional allies for possible trading irregularities that could violate German law. And after a National Geographic report in 2021 uncovered a whistleblower complaint about possible stock manipulation by the company, two U.S. lawmakers asked the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice to investigate ReconAfrica.

A crucial hearing

At the request of the Namibian civil society consortium Saving Okavango’s Unique Life, the country’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources investigated ReconAfrica’s drilling activities in 2021 and 2022. The Namibian newspapers The Villager and The Namibian reported the committee’s finding that the company had no land-use permits and no permits for using or disposing of potentially polluted water, as required by law.

Yet on June 15, 2022, Namibia’s environmental commissioner, Timoteus Mufeti, extended ReconAfrica’s permission to drill until June 2025. The Economic and Social Justice Trust—a Namibian civil society group—and local communities objected, making separate formal appeals to environment minister Pohamba Shifeta to convene a review panel, as required by law, and explain that decision. The appeal hearing is set for April 3.

Neither Timoteus Mufeti nor Pohamba Shifeta responded to questions from National Geographic.

In an open letter published in The Namibian on December 16, 2022, the Women’s Leadership Centre—a civil society group—and 121 other local groups and organisations urged a full and transparent public inquiry into ReconAfrica. They called for a moratorium on drilling, saying it “could lead to depletion and contamination of scarce local water sources and other forms of pollution, health hazards, displacement and disruption of local livelihoods and food security.”

“Everything has changed” since ReconAfrica arrived, Muronga says. “Will Recon stop here?” he asks. “The company shows us that they don’t respect our place, and we won’t be silenced."

ReconAfrica is now preparing the way to drill for oil in neighbouring Botswana, pitching itself as a provider of jobs for the San, believed to be Africa’s oldest Indigenous people.

The backlash is growing against global corporations seen as conducting business at the expense of local people and the environment. Such companies “are filling their bank accounts while emptying our world of its natural gifts,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres on December 6, 2022, at the Convention on Biological Diversity summit in Montréal. Governments must make plans, Guterres said, “that recognize and protect the rights of Indigenous people and local communities, who have always been the most effective guardians of biodiversity.”