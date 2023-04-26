How Scotland plans to rewild its seas

Our boat is rocking just a few miles offshore, as we watch nature unleash a wildly dynamic display. Churning the ocean into a bubbling cauldron creatures from sea and sky dart and dive to feast on the invisible schools of mackerel and sand eels below the waves. At least seven minke whales rise and fall as seals swirl, shearwaters swoop and gannets launch missile attacks with pointed precision from above. This astonishing scene could be taking place in South Africa or New Zealand, but my boat is bobbing in the frigid North Atlantic waters of the Inner Hebrides, an archipelago off the coast of Argyll in western Scotland.

“Our marine and birdlife here is pretty spectacular,” says Shane Wasik, founder of Basking Shark Scotland, which leads low-impact wildlife and water sport tours around Argyll’s coastline and islands. A hotspot for the second-largest fish in the ocean, the Inner Hebrides sees large numbers of basking sharks visiting the region each summer, feeding with their huge mouths agape in the zooplankton-rich seas.

I’m on a five-day mission to find them from my guesthouse base on the Isle of Coll. We see dolphins, porpoises and whales, cruise uninhabited islands and snorkel in legendary Fingal’s Cave, swim with seals and explore forests of swaying kelp and golden spaghetti seaweed: vital fish nurseries around the rocky islets of the idyllic Cairns of Coll.

A trained marine biologist, dive master, and underwater photographer, Wasik was inspired to launch the company after living in New Zealand, where wildlife tourism is thriving. Now international travellers cross miles to experience the interactions Shane had around Scotland’s coast as a boy growing up in Fife. His summer months are spent with the basking sharks around Coll, and for the rest of the year his company runs diving, wildlife, kayaking and paddle boarding tours from the mainland in Oban. In winter, the team sometimes lead expeditions to swim with orcas in the Norwegian fjords.