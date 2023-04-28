New Marine Protected Area in the Maldives would offer hope for the reef manta ray

Decked in fins, a mask and snorkel, I’m suspended in the blue, mesmerised and moving just enough to maintain my position, trying to keep my breath steady, as three large shadows emerge from the big beyond, and head my way.

It’s early afternoon in Maamunagau Island lagoon, in the Indian Ocean archipelego of the Maldives, when this trio of reef manta rays make their first fly-by. They’re a daunting sight, with broad black ‘wings’ and cavernous mouths, gliding within near-touching distance, before twirling and diving beneath me, as I let out a snorkel-stifled squeal.

After an hour watching their aqua aerobics, apparently oblivious to me and a regular research team from the Manta Trust, these gentle giants seem to have only have one thing on their mind: scooping up as much zooplankton as possible, funnelling the microscopic treats between their distinctive cephalic fins or horns, which have earned them the nickname ‘devilfish’.

Far from devils, Maamunagau’s mantas are a delight, as they soar across the reef, dangling above as they cruise Manta Ray Highway. Named after the Spanish word for ‘cloak’ or ‘blanket’, manta rays are known collectively as mobulids, and live between 40 and 50 years in the wild. Classed as ‘megafauna’ due to their super size, reef mantas can measure up to 4.5 metres across and weigh up to 700kg, but are small fry compared to their giant oceanic or pelagic manta ray relations, which are more elusive as they live in the deep ocean. With a wingspan of up to seven metres and weighing up to 2,000kg, oceanic mantas are the world’s largest species of ray, with the largest brain-to-body ratio of any cold-blooded species of fish.