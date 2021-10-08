What is COP26 – and why is it a big deal?

Why tricky? Doesn’t everyone want to save the planet?

While the aim is accord, countries also need to consider how global decisions affect their individual circumstances – for a raft of reasons. And with nearly 200 countries required to sign off on every decision and a total of 2,217 organisations attending, the COP has always been a monumental, but fragile, machine. This means unity can be toweringly positive – the forging of the Paris Agreement, say. But there is also potential for talks to be dogged by bureaucracy, and exacerbated by political about-faces, as seen when the Trump administration began the process to withdraw the US – the world’s second biggest carbon emitter – from the Paris Agreement in 2017.

As with any such colossus seeking consensus, individual points of disagreement can soak up valuable bandwidth. Take carbon markets, the issue that derailed COP25, for instance. This idea hinges around countries that have reached their emissions targets being able to purchase license to emit additional carbon from those who are under-polluting, as a kind of an additional credit. It’s a polarising issue. Some see the carbon market framework as an incentive for countries to adopt greener energy to avoid busting their threshold; others see a poor system full of loopholes as one that can easily be manipulated; opposers see the whole idea as a false solution tantamount to ’ecological capitalisation.’

It’s also an issue that has lingered from previous COP meetings, and has highlighted not only diplomatic hurdles between nations, but has drawn criticism that a such a complex issue with intangible benefits has absorbed considerable precious delegate time. Whether or not the same will happen at COP26 remains to be seen. There is likely to be other issues to discuss, given that a month after COP25 concluded, a problem few saw coming began to creep into the headlines.