Why Frank Lloyd Wright’s playful architecture fuels creativity

Wright buildings can be found around the metropolis, but there’s no better spot to witness how he transformed Chicago than the suburb of Oak Park. It holds 25 of the architect’s buildings, including the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, where he pioneered his distinctive “prairie style,” with its horizontal lines and nature-inspired motifs.

On guided tours, visitors (ages 8 and up) see the inventive spaces Wright designed for his own children. They include a barrel-vaulted playroom with a piano jutting out of a staircase and a “dormitory” bedroom where his sons and daughters had pillow fights over the partition wall separating their bunks. “If kids picture themselves living here, that is a great entry point,” says Kate Coogan manager for education at the Frank Lloyd Trust, which manages the property.

You can also take children on hunts for Wright buildings around Oak Park, either on the Trust’s guided bike tours or using a brochure sold at the Home and Studio bookstore. “Tell them what to look out for—natural colours, overhanging roof lines—and then see if they can find all the Wright properties,” Coogan says. Don’t miss Unity Temple, a Unitarian Universalist church Wright imagined as a concrete cube.

At home with Frank

To help kids appreciate what makes Wright’s creations so special, consider a sleepover in a property he or one of his apprentices designed. More than a dozen Wright buildings offer overnight stays, including houses and a couple of hotels.

Middle-school math teacher Shari Kagan of Marengo, Illinois, couldn’t get her 8-year-old daughter and two teenage sons interested in architecture—until they spent a weekend last year at Emil Bach House, a restored 1915 residence on Chicago’s North Side. After check-in, her kids eagerly explored every angle and stained-glass window. “It was like Christmas morning,” she says. “We had to slow them down so they didn’t break anything.”

That evening, the Kagans gathered around the hearth in the TV-free family room to study copies of the house’s blueprints and research other Chicago Wright sites to visit. Now the kids are noticing architecture wherever they go. “They’ll say, ‘Look at the lines on that house. I wonder what inspired it,’” Kagan says.

Other Wright-designed vacation rentals include the circa-1951 Elam House in Austin, Minnesota. Owner Peter Plunkett, whose parents moved into the limestone brick home just before he was born, provides tours for guests upon check in. He points out details including three floor-to-ceiling fireplaces and a cantilevered balcony, and claims some of his most curious customers are kids. “I had one family with an 8-year-old with a lot of questions,” he says. “‘Why is this room so small? What is the purpose of this table?’”

Also bookable: The 5-bedroom, prairie-style Woodside House in Marion, Indiana, with its 177 windows and 75-foot-tall “tepee” tower. “At night, it looks like a spaceship,” says owner Matthew Harris, noting other features Wright created for the original owner’s children. “There are secret hiding places under the beds and a sunken tub.”

Kids will soak in the experience in their own way, says Kagan, who let her children take the lead in making plans. “My 8-year-old wanted to draw pictures of it,” Kagan says, and each claimed dibs on a particular area of the house.

Pay attention to how your children react to Wright, notes Andrykovitch, who frequently marvels at what kids say at Fallingwater. “One good question a child recently asked was: ‘How did Frank Lloyd Wright see into the future?’ Children will say insightful things like that,” she says. “That only enhances their learning.”

Vicky Hallett is a Washington, D.C.-based writer specialising in family, travel, and health.