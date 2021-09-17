Abandoned as a child, this Frenchman became the world's first celebrity chef

They served as the grandiose centerpieces that were still a requirement on the tables of the postrevolutionary French aristocracy.

Despite such lavish productions, Carême acted as a bridge between the elaborate grand cuisine favored by royalty and the more modern, simpler approach that he formulated for the growing middle class in his cookbooks. Until Carême, no one had used the phrase “You can try this at home.”

Poverty and pastry

Born Marie-Antoine in 1784, Carême was one of 25 children in a poor Parisian family. His childhood was overshadowed by the French Revolution. At age 10, he was abandoned by his father who told him: “This will be an age of many fortunes; all that is required to make one is intelligence—and you have that.”

(The French Revolution not only toppled a monarchy, it launched the metric system.)

Armed with these words, the young Carême found work in a tavern kitchen in exchange for room and board. That year, 1794, Paris was embroiled in the post-revolutionary period of mass arrests and executions known as the Reign of Terror. Such experiences partly explain why Carême later changed his name from Marie Antoine to Antonin, ridding himself of any associations with Queen Marie-Antoinette, who had been guillotined in 1793.

In 1798 Carême left the tavern to become an assistant to Sylvain Bailly, a leading pâtissier. There he mastered pastry techniques, developing his specialty of creating fabulous structures out of confectionery. At night, he taught himself to read and write to feed his insatiable curiosity about not just food but also architecture. Bailly encouraged his visits to the Prints and Engravings Room at the Bibliothèque Nationale, where Carême sketched castles, pyramids, and fountains, structures that inspired the design of his extraordinaires.